BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 70, Warrensburg-Latham 60
Augusta Southeastern 67, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 55
Benton 64, Goreville 60
Bowen 64, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 60
Brother Rice 49, St. Rita 48
Champaign Centennial 43, Champaign Central 34
Chicago (Christ the King) 54, Chicago ( SSICP) 35
Chicago Little Village 61, Chicago (Tech) 33
Cissna Park 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 55
Clifton Central 58, Momence 51
Cumberland 67, Martinsville 32
DePaul College Prep 55, Whitney Young 43
Deerfield 49, Maine West 39
Downers North 59, Glenbard West 49
Durand, Wis. 62, River Ridge 56
East Dubuque 55, Warren 35
Effingham 78, Mattoon 65
Effingham St. Anthony 60, Dieterich 42
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 38, Lisle (Benet Academy) 33
Fairfield 56, Carmi White County 40
Farragut 58, Lincoln Park 55
Fenwick 60, Mundelein 51
Galena 63, West Carroll 21
Geneseo 55, Sterling 52
Hamilton County 61, Edwards County 55
Hillcrest 86, Oak Lawn Richards 63
IC Catholic 54, Chicago Christian 52
Indian Creek 90, Putnam County 48
Jerseyville Jersey 57, Brussels 50
Lake View 49, Chicago Uplift 45
Libertyville 53, Stevenson 43
Mahomet-Seymour 68, Charleston 49
Marshall 53, Robinson 41
Milledgeville 69, Ashton-Franklin Center 34
Mount Vernon 59, Cahokia 33
Normal West 39, Peoria (H.S.) 34
Patoka 66, Centralia Christ Our Rock 60
Payson Seymour 67, Illini West (Carthage) 52
Payton 48, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 36
Quincy 58, Quincy Notre Dame 56, OT
Rich Township 68, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 65
Rock Island 72, Galesburg 65
Rockford East 59, Machesney Park Harlem 50
Roxana 56, East Alton-Wood River 36
Scales Mound 62, Stockton 50
Senn 68, Foreman 32
Simeon 57, St. Patrick 38
Springfield Lanphier 71, Springfield 44
St. Charles North 70, Glenbard North 45
St. Ignatius 58, Westchester St. Joseph 35
Stanford Olympia 68, Mt. Pulaski 67
Steeleville 34, Trico 32
Steinmetz def. Chicago (Alcott), forfeit
Sycamore 51, Morris 37
Taft 57, Chicago Sullivan 46
Teutopolis 67, Mt. Zion 46
Tuscola 78, Ramsey 48
Watseka (coop) 66, Dwight 56
Waubonsie Valley 56, Naperville North 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton Marquette 56, Granite City 19
Benton 43, Goreville 33
Breese Mater Dei 60, Waterloo Gibault 23
Burlington Central 52, Huntley 46
Carrollton 51, Concord (Triopia) 32
Chicago Resurrection 61, De La Salle 45
Christian Liberty Academy 51, Regina 39
Danville 67, Peoria (H.S.) 62
Decatur MacArthur 63, Springfield 49
Downers North 32, Glenbard West 27
Edwardsville 45, Belleville West 25
Elverado 50, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 33
Geneseo 75, Sterling 64
Greenville 84, Carlyle 24
Illini Central 63, North-Mac 31
Indian Creek 47, Hinckley-Big Rock 44
Joliet Catholic 51, St. Viator 49
Joliet West 65, Aurora (West Aurora) 49
Kelly 41, Chicago (Goode) 14
Lake View 53, Holy Trinity 28
Lincoln Park 43, Amundsen 39
Lincoln Way West 62, Lockport 61
Maine South 50, Evanston Township 34
Maine West 51, Deerfield 48
Marist 74, Carmel 45
Metea Valley 64, Naperville Central 59
Morgan Park 68, Phillips 64
Morton 40, Metamora 31
Naperville Neuqua Valley 61, DeKalb 49
Naperville North 68, Waubonsie Valley 27
New Trier 38, Niles West 26
Niles North 62, Vernon Hills 49
Ottawa 53, Rochelle 44
Piasa Southwestern 58, North Greene 25
Plainfield North 60, Joliet Central 55
Pope County 76, Dongola 20
Prospect 47, Palatine 34
Quincy 40, East Moline United 26
Rickover Naval 23, Foreman 5
Rock Island 63, Galesburg 30
Rockford Auburn 55, Rockford Guilford 45
Rolling Meadows 44, Conant 16
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 70, Springfield Lanphier 16
Schurz 46, Chicago (Clark) 44
Serena 49, Newark 36
Stanford Olympia 69, Midwest Central 26
Sycamore 53, Morris 19
Willows 48, Woodlands Academy 17
Woodlawn 44, Harrisburg 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/