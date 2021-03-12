BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 70, Warrensburg-Latham 60

Augusta Southeastern 67, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 55

Benton 64, Goreville 60

Bowen 64, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 60

Brother Rice 49, St. Rita 48

Champaign Centennial 43, Champaign Central 34

Chicago (Christ the King) 54, Chicago ( SSICP) 35

Chicago Little Village 61, Chicago (Tech) 33

Cissna Park 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 55

Clifton Central 58, Momence 51

Cumberland 67, Martinsville 32

DePaul College Prep 55, Whitney Young 43

Deerfield 49, Maine West 39

Downers North 59, Glenbard West 49

Durand, Wis. 62, River Ridge 56

East Dubuque 55, Warren 35

Effingham 78, Mattoon 65

Effingham St. Anthony 60, Dieterich 42

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 38, Lisle (Benet Academy) 33

Fairfield 56, Carmi White County 40

Farragut 58, Lincoln Park 55

Fenwick 60, Mundelein 51

Galena 63, West Carroll 21

Geneseo 55, Sterling 52

Hamilton County 61, Edwards County 55

Hillcrest 86, Oak Lawn Richards 63

IC Catholic 54, Chicago Christian 52

Indian Creek 90, Putnam County 48

Jerseyville Jersey 57, Brussels 50

Lake View 49, Chicago Uplift 45

Libertyville 53, Stevenson 43

Mahomet-Seymour 68, Charleston 49

Marshall 53, Robinson 41

Milledgeville 69, Ashton-Franklin Center 34

Mount Vernon 59, Cahokia 33

Normal West 39, Peoria (H.S.) 34

Patoka 66, Centralia Christ Our Rock 60

Payson Seymour 67, Illini West (Carthage) 52

Payton 48, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 36

Quincy 58, Quincy Notre Dame 56, OT

Rich Township 68, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 65

Rock Island 72, Galesburg 65

Rockford East 59, Machesney Park Harlem 50

Roxana 56, East Alton-Wood River 36

Scales Mound 62, Stockton 50

Senn 68, Foreman 32

Simeon 57, St. Patrick 38

Springfield Lanphier 71, Springfield 44

St. Charles North 70, Glenbard North 45

St. Ignatius 58, Westchester St. Joseph 35

Stanford Olympia 68, Mt. Pulaski 67

Steeleville 34, Trico 32

Steinmetz def. Chicago (Alcott), forfeit

Sycamore 51, Morris 37

Taft 57, Chicago Sullivan 46

Teutopolis 67, Mt. Zion 46

Tuscola 78, Ramsey 48

Watseka (coop) 66, Dwight 56

Waubonsie Valley 56, Naperville North 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton Marquette 56, Granite City 19

Benton 43, Goreville 33

Breese Mater Dei 60, Waterloo Gibault 23

Burlington Central 52, Huntley 46

Carrollton 51, Concord (Triopia) 32

Chicago Resurrection 61, De La Salle 45

Christian Liberty Academy 51, Regina 39

Danville 67, Peoria (H.S.) 62

Decatur MacArthur 63, Springfield 49

Downers North 32, Glenbard West 27

Edwardsville 45, Belleville West 25

Elverado 50, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 33

Geneseo 75, Sterling 64

Greenville 84, Carlyle 24

Illini Central 63, North-Mac 31

Indian Creek 47, Hinckley-Big Rock 44

Joliet Catholic 51, St. Viator 49

Joliet West 65, Aurora (West Aurora) 49

Kelly 41, Chicago (Goode) 14

Lake View 53, Holy Trinity 28

Lincoln Park 43, Amundsen 39

Lincoln Way West 62, Lockport 61

Maine South 50, Evanston Township 34

Maine West 51, Deerfield 48

Marist 74, Carmel 45

Metea Valley 64, Naperville Central 59

Morgan Park 68, Phillips 64

Morton 40, Metamora 31

Naperville Neuqua Valley 61, DeKalb 49

Naperville North 68, Waubonsie Valley 27

New Trier 38, Niles West 26

Niles North 62, Vernon Hills 49

Ottawa 53, Rochelle 44

Piasa Southwestern 58, North Greene 25

Plainfield North 60, Joliet Central 55

Pope County 76, Dongola 20

Prospect 47, Palatine 34

Quincy 40, East Moline United 26

Rickover Naval 23, Foreman 5

Rock Island 63, Galesburg 30

Rockford Auburn 55, Rockford Guilford 45

Rolling Meadows 44, Conant 16

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 70, Springfield Lanphier 16

Schurz 46, Chicago (Clark) 44

Serena 49, Newark 36

Stanford Olympia 69, Midwest Central 26

Sycamore 53, Morris 19

Willows 48, Woodlands Academy 17

Woodlawn 44, Harrisburg 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/