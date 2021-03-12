BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Area 45, Quaker Valley 29
Central Martinsburg 51, Roxborough 50
Harrisburg Christian 51, Veritas Academy 25
Lee Park Prep, N.C. 65, Portersville Christian 49
Maritime Academy 55, Hill Freedman 51
Paul Robeson 62, Engineering And Science 61
Philadelphia George Washington 73, Rush 40
Philadelphia Northeast 56, GAMP 44
Tunkhannock 68, Northwest Area 57
Class 6A District 1=
Quarterfinal=
Abington 50, West Chester East 49
Central Bucks East 56, North Penn 55
Garnet Valley 63, Perkiomen Valley 38
Lower Merion 59, Cheltenham 50
Class 6A District 3=
Championship=
Reading 66, West Lawn Wilson 58
Class 5A District 1=
Semifinal=
Rustin 68, Unionville 56
Class 4A District 10=
Championship=
Hickory 39, Harbor Creek 34
Class 3A District 10=
Championship=
Franklin 56, Sharpsville 47
Class 2A District 10=
Championship=
Kennedy Catholic 66, Cambridge Springs 49
Class 2A District 11=
Championship=
Williams Valley 52, Shenandoah Valley 37
Class 1A District 9Semifinal=
Central Clarion 55, Elk County Catholic 49
Class 1A District 10=
Championship=
Farrell 60, Jamestown 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abington Heights vs. Crestwood, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 6A District 2=
Championship=
Wilkes-Barre Area 47, Hazleton Area 33
Class 5A District 3=
Championship=
Spring Grove 58, Gettysburg 43
Class 4A District 1=
Championship=
Gwynedd Mercy 43, New Hope-Solebury 28
Class 4A District 3=
Championship=
Delone 48, Lancaster Catholic 33
WPIAL Class 4A=
Championship=
Beaver Area 45, Quaker Valley 29
Class 3A District 6=
Championship=
Forest Hills 50, Cambria Heights 38
Class 3A District 9 Championship=
Punxsutawney 60, Moniteau 37
Class 2A District 2=
Championship=
Scranton Holy Cross 59, Old Forge 38
Class 2A District 5=
Championship=
Windber 44, Tussey Mountain 29
Class 2A District 9 Championship=
Keystone 42, Brockway 31
WPIAL Class 2A=
Championship=
Neshannock 54, Serra Catholic 44
Class 1A District 3=
Championship=
Harrisburg Christian 51, Veritas Academy 25
Philadelphia Catholic League Tournament=
Semifinal=
Archbishop Wood 38, Archbishop Carroll 37
Cardinal O’Hara 57, Philadelphia West Catholic 40
___
