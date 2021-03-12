BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Area 45, Quaker Valley 29

Central Martinsburg 51, Roxborough 50

Harrisburg Christian 51, Veritas Academy 25

Lee Park Prep, N.C. 65, Portersville Christian 49

Maritime Academy 55, Hill Freedman 51

Paul Robeson 62, Engineering And Science 61

Philadelphia George Washington 73, Rush 40

Philadelphia Northeast 56, GAMP 44

Tunkhannock 68, Northwest Area 57

Class 6A District 1=

Quarterfinal=

Abington 50, West Chester East 49

Central Bucks East 56, North Penn 55

Garnet Valley 63, Perkiomen Valley 38

Lower Merion 59, Cheltenham 50

Class 6A District 3=

Championship=

Reading 66, West Lawn Wilson 58

Class 5A District 1=

Semifinal=

Rustin 68, Unionville 56

Class 4A District 10=

Championship=

Hickory 39, Harbor Creek 34

Class 3A District 10=

Championship=

Franklin 56, Sharpsville 47

Class 2A District 10=

Championship=

Kennedy Catholic 66, Cambridge Springs 49

Class 2A District 11=

Championship=

Williams Valley 52, Shenandoah Valley 37

Class 1A District 9Semifinal=

Central Clarion 55, Elk County Catholic 49

Class 1A District 10=

Championship=

Farrell 60, Jamestown 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abington Heights vs. Crestwood, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 6A District 2=

Championship=

Wilkes-Barre Area 47, Hazleton Area 33

Class 5A District 3=

Championship=

Spring Grove 58, Gettysburg 43

Class 4A District 1=

Championship=

Gwynedd Mercy 43, New Hope-Solebury 28

Class 4A District 3=

Championship=

Delone 48, Lancaster Catholic 33

WPIAL Class 4A=

Championship=

Beaver Area 45, Quaker Valley 29

Class 3A District 6=

Championship=

Forest Hills 50, Cambria Heights 38

Class 3A District 9 Championship=

Punxsutawney 60, Moniteau 37

Class 2A District 2=

Championship=

Scranton Holy Cross 59, Old Forge 38

Class 2A District 5=

Championship=

Windber 44, Tussey Mountain 29

Class 2A District 9 Championship=

Keystone 42, Brockway 31

WPIAL Class 2A=

Championship=

Neshannock 54, Serra Catholic 44

Class 1A District 3=

Championship=

Harrisburg Christian 51, Veritas Academy 25

Philadelphia Catholic League Tournament=

Semifinal=

Archbishop Wood 38, Archbishop Carroll 37

Cardinal O’Hara 57, Philadelphia West Catholic 40

