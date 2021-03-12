Body Identified as Missing Man

Authorities confirm a body found in a local park was a missing Zanesville man.

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury says the body discovered in January at Chaps Run Park was 32-year-old Justen Titman.

The identity of the body was confirmed through DNA analysis, but a cause of death has yet to be determined.

“We are anticipating that we can still continue with our investigation. We still have some leads to follow up on and hopefully we can get some closure to this investigation, not only for our purposes, but for the family’s purposes,” said Chief Coury.

Authorities are awaiting a final report regarding cause of death from the Licking County coroner’s office.

Titman was believed to have gone missing sometime last summer, but was officially reported missing in October.