BC-BKW–Scores

Stony Brook 64, Maine 60

Dayton 85, LaSalle 70

VCU 64, Rhode Island 57, OT

Massachuesetts 80, Fordham 70

St. Louis 59, Richmond 58, OT

Florida Gulf Coast 59 Lipscomb 44

Liberty 65, North Florida 52

Texas 84, Iowa St. 82, OT

Baylor 92, TCU 55

West Virginia 58, Kansas St. 56

Idaho St. 84, Idaho 49

Maryland 85, Northwestern 52

Iowa 87, Michigan St. 72

UC Davis 64, Hawaii 52

UC Irvine 68, Cal Poly 59

Delaware 60, Hofstra 39

Drexel 79, James Madison 76, OT

Rice 62, Old Dominion 60

Howard 50, Norfolk St. 44

NC A&T 69, Morgan St. 54

Marist 66, Fairfield 50

St. Peter’s 72, Rider 67

Bowling Green 80, Buffalo 67

Central Michigan 100, Ohio 92, OT

Missouri St. 70, S. Illinois 59

Bradley 62, N. Illinois 59

Drake 71, Valparaiso 60

Loyola Chicago 61, Illinois St. 60

Cent. Arkansas 69, Lamar 55

Sam Houston St. 89, Nicholls St. 59

Alabama St. 69 Southern 60

Jackson St. 65, Grambling St. 49

Cal Baptist 79, New Mexico St. 54

Grand Canyon 57, Utah Valley 54