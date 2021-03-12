BC-BKW–Scores

TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Quarterfinal
Dayton 85, LaSalle 70
VCU 64, Rhode Island 57, OT
|Atlantic Sun Conference
|Semifinal
Florida Gulf Coast 59 Lipscomb 44
|Big 12 Conference
|Quarterfinal
Texas 84, Iowa St. 82, OT
Baylor 92, TCU 55
|Big Sky Conference
|Championship
Idaho St. 84, Idaho 49
|Big Ten Conference
|Semifinal
Maryland 85, Northwestern 52
Iowa 87, Michigan St. 72
|Big West Conference
|Semifinal
UC Davis 64, Hawaii 52
|Colonial Athletic Conference
|Semifinal
Delaware 60, Hofstra 39
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Semifinal
Howard 50, Norfolk St. 44
NC A&T 69, Morgan St. 54
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Semifinal
Marist 66, Fairfield 50
St. Peter’s 72, Rider 67
|Mid-American Conference
|Semifinal
Bowling Green 80, Buffalo 67
Central Michigan 100, Ohio 92, OT
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Quarterfinal
Missouri St. 70, S. Illinois 59
Bradley 62, N. Illinois 59
|Southland Conference
|Quarterfinal
Cent. Arkansas 69, Lamar 55
Sam Houston St. 89, Nicholls St. 59
|Southwest Athletic Conference
|Semifinal
Alabama St. 69 Southern 60
|Western Athletic Conference
|Semifinal
Cal Baptist 79, New Mexico St. 54
