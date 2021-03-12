BC-BKW–Scores

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic 10 Conference
Quarterfinal

Dayton 85, LaSalle 70

VCU 64, Rhode Island 57, OT

Atlantic Sun Conference
Semifinal

Florida Gulf Coast 59 Lipscomb 44

Big 12 Conference
Quarterfinal

Texas 84, Iowa St. 82, OT

Baylor 92, TCU 55

Big Sky Conference
Championship

Idaho St. 84, Idaho 49

Big Ten Conference
Semifinal

Maryland 85, Northwestern 52

Iowa 87, Michigan St. 72

Big West Conference
Semifinal

UC Davis 64, Hawaii 52

Colonial Athletic Conference
Semifinal

Delaware 60, Hofstra 39

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Semifinal

Howard 50, Norfolk St. 44

NC A&T 69, Morgan St. 54

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Semifinal

Marist 66, Fairfield 50

St. Peter’s 72, Rider 67

Mid-American Conference
Semifinal

Bowling Green 80, Buffalo 67

Central Michigan 100, Ohio 92, OT

Missouri Valley Conference
Quarterfinal

Missouri St. 70, S. Illinois 59

Bradley 62, N. Illinois 59

Southland Conference
Quarterfinal

Cent. Arkansas 69, Lamar 55

Sam Houston St. 89, Nicholls St. 59

Southwest Athletic Conference
Semifinal

Alabama St. 69 Southern 60

Western Athletic Conference
Semifinal

Cal Baptist 79, New Mexico St. 54

