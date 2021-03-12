BC-BKW–Scores

TOURNAMENT

Dayton 85, LaSalle 70

VCU 64, Rhode Island 57, OT

Florida Gulf Coast 59 Lipscomb 44

Texas 84, Iowa St. 82, OT

Baylor 92, TCU 55

Idaho St. 84, Idaho 49

Maryland 85, Northwestern 52

Iowa 87, Michigan St. 72

UC Davis 64, Hawaii 52

Delaware 60, Hofstra 39

Howard 50, Norfolk St. 44

NC A&T 69, Morgan St. 54

Marist 66, Fairfield 50

St. Peter’s 72, Rider 67

Bowling Green 80, Buffalo 67

Central Michigan 100, Ohio 92, OT

Missouri St. 70, S. Illinois 59

Bradley 62, N. Illinois 59

Cent. Arkansas 69, Lamar 55

Sam Houston St. 89, Nicholls St. 59

Alabama St. 69 Southern 60

Cal Baptist 79, New Mexico St. 54