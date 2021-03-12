BC-BKW–Scores

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic 10 Conference
Quarterfinal

Dayton 85, LaSalle 70

Big 12 Conference
Quarterfinal

Texas 84, Iowa St. 82, OT

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Semifinal

Howard 50, Norfolk St. 44

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Semifinal

Marist 66, Fairfield 50

Mid-American Conference
Semifinal

Bowling Green 80, Buffalo 67

Central Michigan 100, Ohio 92, OT

Missouri Valley Conference
Quarterfinal

Missouri St. 70, S. Illinois 59

Southland Conference
Quarterfinal

Cent. Arkansas 69, Lamar 55

Southwest Athletic Conference
Semifinal

Alabama St. 69 Southern 60

