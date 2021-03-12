BC-BKW–Scores

TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Quarterfinal
Dayton 85, LaSalle 70
|Big 12 Conference
|Quarterfinal
Texas 84, Iowa St. 82, OT
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Semifinal
Howard 50, Norfolk St. 44
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Semifinal
Marist 66, Fairfield 50
|Mid-American Conference
|Semifinal
Bowling Green 80, Buffalo 67
Central Michigan 100, Ohio 92, OT
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Quarterfinal
Missouri St. 70, S. Illinois 59
|Southland Conference
|Quarterfinal
Cent. Arkansas 69, Lamar 55
|Southwest Athletic Conference
|Semifinal
Alabama St. 69 Southern 60
