BC-BKW–Scores

TOURNAMENT

Dayton 85, LaSalle 70

Texas 84, Iowa St. 82, OT

Howard 50, Norfolk St. 44

Marist 66, Fairfield 50

Bowling Green 80, Buffalo 67

Central Michigan 100, Ohio 92, OT

Missouri St. 70, S. Illinois 59

Cent. Arkansas 69, Lamar 55

Alabama St. 69 Southern 60