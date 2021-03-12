BC-BKC–Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Quarterfinal
Virginia 72, Syracuse 69
Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66
Florida St. def. Duke, forfeit
North Carolina 81, Virginia Tech 73
|American Athletic Conference
|First Round
South Florida 73, Temple 71
Tulane 77, Tulsa 70
UCF 72, East Carolina 62
|Big 12 Conference
|Quarterfinal
Oklahoma St 72, West Virginia 69
Baylor 74, Kansas St. 68
Kansas 69, Oklahoma 62
Texas 67, Texas Tech 66
|Big East Conference
|Quarterfinal
Georgetown 72, Villanova 71
Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 69, OT.
Creighton 87, Butler 56
UConn 94, DePaul 60
|Big Sky Conference
|Quarterfinal
S. Utah 91, N. Colorado 83
Montana St. 71, Idaho St. 63
E. Washington 66, N. Arizona 60
Montana 80, Weber St. 75
|Big Ten Conference
|Second Round
Maryland 68, Michigan St. 57
Ohio St. 79, Minnesota 75
Rutgers 61, Indiana 50
Wisconsin 75, Penn St. 74
|Big West Conference
|Quarterfinal
UC Santa Barbara 95, Long Beach St. 87
UC Davis 58, CS Bakersfield 56
UC Irvine 58, Cal Poly 51
UC Riverside 62, Hawaii 52
|Conference USA
|Quarterfinal
W. Kentucky 80, UTSA 67
UAB 73, Rice 60
Louisiana Tech 75, FAU 69
N. Texas 61, Old Dominion 55
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Morgan St. 77, Florida A&M 75
Norfolk St. 87, NC Central 58
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Saint Peter’s 75, Rider 60
Niagara 67, Marist 62
|Mid-American Conference
|Quarterfinal
Toledo 91, Ball St. 89, OT
Ohio 85, Kent St. 63
Buffalo 74, Miami (Ohio) 63
Akron 74, Bowling Green 67
|Mountain West Conference
|Quarterfinal
San Diego St. 69, Wyoming 66
Nevada 89, Boise St. 82
Utah St. 74, UNLV 53
Colorado St. 72, Fresno St. 62
|Pac-12 Conference
|Quarterfinal
Oregon 91, Arizona St. 73
Oregon St. 83, UCLA 79, OT
Southern Cal 91, Utah 85, 2OT
|Southeastern Conference
|Second Round
Mississippi St. 74, Kentucky 73
Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63
Missouri 73, Georgia 70
Mississippi 76, South Carolina 59
|Southland Conference
|Quarterfinal
Northwestern St. 82, New Orleans 79
Lamar 70, Sam Houston 69
|Southwest Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Texas Southern 78, Alcorn 55
Grambling 72, Southern 67, OT
|Western Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Seattle 83, Cal Baptist 66
New Mexico St. 77, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61