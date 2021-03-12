Authorities in Guernsey County investigate suspicious death

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death.

Sheriff Jeff Paden said that his office received a 9-1-1 call Monday, March 8th, shortly before 7:00 p.m. from a woman reporting that her grandson had been found unresponsive in his home on Mineral Avenue .

Sheriff Paden said 27-year-old Robert G. Eltringham of Buffalo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies spoke with family members who reside next door to Eltringham and began learning that the events leading up to his death were suspicious.

Eltringham’s body was transported to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. A preliminary autopsy report has been completed , however the final autopsy report will not be completed for up to twelve weeks.

Sheriff Paden said investigators have identified multiple persons of interests in the investigation.

The case will be presented to the grand jury for consideration of felony charges.