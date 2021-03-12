AAA Looks Forward To 2021 Travel

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is making travel very hard for most Americans.

As more and more Americans are vaccinated so will more and more travel restrictions be lifted. The American Automobile Association sees this as the perfect time to provide tips for safely travelling.

“This year, we’re going to see that continued focus on the road trips and domestic travel. So the people that are going to travel this year and are going to travel in the United states, they’re going to take a road trip. Even with this type of vacation you still wanna do your homework and plan ahead. We still see a number of mandates out there, mask mandates, and as those continue to evolve and change it’s a good idea to stay on top of those. So you still wanna check out what travel restrictions there are, not only when booking your trip but also leading up to your trip.”, AAA spokeswoman Kim Schwind said via Zoom.

To help travellers stay informed AAA is constantly updating their COVID-19 travel restrictions page on their website. The page has been up for the duration of the pandemic and is meant to help all domestic travellers.

“The AAA travel restrictions map is going to show you those different travel restrictions down to the state and even local level. Even though a lot of things are starting to change and lift, many mandates are starting to lift and many travel restrictions are starting to lift, there are still some out there. There are still some testing requirements that you need to have a negative COVID-19 test before you are allowed to travel to many places, especially internationally.”, Schwind continued.

More travel information can be found on the AAA website.