Updated on Thursday, 11 March 2021 at 8:32 PM EST:

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early morning, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly clear skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 60°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming north around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 53°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 55°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 36°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L2 – is located near Hudson Bay with a minimum central pressure of 993 mb. Extending all the way from the center of L2 and into southern Missouri is a cold front. Rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms are located along this frontal boundary, which is presently moving through Northwest Ohio. Most of the rain on radar imagery around our region is stratiform rain, with a few embedded thunderstorms here and there.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting these widespread rain showers, and occasional thunderstorms, to be around the region. The cold front will likely pass through our region sometime during the late evening or just after midnight, with temperatures likely to drop somewhat quickly. As the front moves to the south, scattered rain showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, will be around our region during the overnight hours, and then isolated rain showers will be possible – mainly south of I-70 – towards sunrise Friday Morning. Total rainfall totals in our region will likely be less than an inch for most places.

An area of high pressure will move down from Minnesota as we head into the day on Friday. Mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly clear skies during the late afternoon. Still, high level cirrus clouds may be around at times. Highs on Friday will try to reach upwards of around 58° – 62°.

The area of high pressure will then move into Ohio as we head into late Friday Night and Saturday, and this will allow for mostly clear skies in our region. In fact, I am expecting that temperatures on Friday Night will try to drop down to around 25° – 29°, with highs on Saturday around 51° – 55°. Mostly clear skies are likely for Saturday Night, and this combined with calm winds, will try to allow for our temperatures to drop down to around 25° – 29° as we head into Saturday Night.

The area of high pressure will then weaken as we head into Sunday. A second area of high pressure will try to move through the northern and eastern Great Lakes Region on Monday. Meanwhile, our next area of low pressure – L1 – will begin to develop down in the Oklahoma/Texas Panhandle before rapidly occluding as we head into Sunday Night. This will cause the triple of L1 to be positioned all the way in southern Missouri. As we head into Monday, a new area of low pressure – L1A – will develop and will try to move into the Midwest. This will bring with it the possibility of a stray rain shower on late Sunday Afternoon and Sunday Night, and then rain showers will be possible on Monday with additional rain showers possible through the middle of next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

