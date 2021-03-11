Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Wood 71, Archbishop Ryan 65
Father Judge 50, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47
Friends Central 65, Germantown Friends 54
Mohawk 61, Beaver Falls 31
Pittsburgh North Catholic 57, Laurel 36
Class 6A District 3=
Semifinal=
Reading 75, Muhlenberg 55
West Lawn Wilson 56, Central Dauphin 23
Class 6A District 6=
Semifinal=
Altoona 45, State College 35
Class 6A District 10=
Championship=
Erie 46, Erie McDowell 37
Class 5A District 10=
Championship=
Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Meadville 36
WPIAL Class 5A=
Semifinal=
Chartiers Valley 63, Mars 55
New Castle 69, Laurel Highlands 60
Class 4A District 1=
Championship=
Pope John Paul II 45, New Hope-Solebury 30
Class 2A District 1=
Championship=
Bristol 63, Delco Christian 58
Class 2A District 5=
Semifinal=
Conemaugh Township 57, Everett 41
Northern Bedford 42, Windber 38
Class 2A District 6=
Championship=
Portage Area 52, West Shamokin 39
WPIAL Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Sto-Rox 51
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 69, Jeannette 41
Pittsburgh City League Tournament=
Championship=
Carrick 53, Brashear 31
Class 1A District 5=
Championship=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 75, Shade 55
Class 1A District 9=
Quarterfinal=
Cameron County 53, Dubois Central Catholic 41
Central Clarion 78, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 58
Elk County Catholic 61, Otto-Eldred 48
Johnsonburg 41, Union 31
Class 1A District 11=
Semifinal=
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 66, Weatherly 61
Pottsville Nativity 80, Roberto Clemente Charter 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Friends Central 49, Germantown Friends 38
Class 6A District 1=
First Round=
Abington 68, Methacton 56
Central Bucks East 37, Central Bucks South 32
Central Bucks West 50, Unionville 29
Pennsbury 23, Ridley 21
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 45, Souderton 18
Rustin 50, Downingtown East 41
Spring-Ford 67, Penn Wood 36
Upper Dublin 23, Haverford 18
Class 6A District 6=
Semifinal=
Mifflin County 65, State College 18
WPIAL Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Pittsburgh North Catholic 57, Laurel 36
WPIAL Class 6A=
Semifinal=
North Allegheny 49, Mount Lebanon 36
Upper St. Clair 33, Norwin 31
Class 5A District 1=
Quarterfinal=
Harriton 36, Radnor 31
Springfield Delco 42, Mount St. Joseph 41
Upper Moreland 41, Bishop Shanahan 37
West Chester East 52, Phoenixville 36
Class 5A District 3=
Semifinal=
Gettysburg 41, Mechanicsburg 32
Spring Grove 74, Lower Dauphin 48
Class 5A District 6=
Semifinal=
Central Mountain 60, Bellefonte 36
Hollidaysburg 66, Dubois 43
Class 5A District 10=
Semifinal=
Slippery Rock 42, Grove City 36
Warren 43, Harbor Creek 27
Class 4A District 3=
Semifinal=
Delone 58, Big Spring 29
Lancaster Catholic 50, Eastern York 34
Class 3A District 1=
Semifinal=
St. Basil 64, MAST Charter 20
Class 3A District 3=
Championship=
Camp Hill Trinity 62, York Catholic 46
Class 3A District 9=
Semifinal=
Moniteau 57, Redbank Valley 47
Punxsutawney 49, Karns City 17
Class 3A District 10=
Semifinal=
Fairview 36, Greenville 16
Lakeview 42, Mercyhurst Prep 34
Class 2A District 3=
Championship=
Linden Hall 54, Columbia 33
Class 2A District 6=
Championship=
Penns Manor 54, United 30
Class 2A District 9=
Semifinal=
Brockway 57, Clarion-Limestone 44
Keystone 49, Kane Area 11
Class 2A District 10=
Semifinal=
Cambridge Springs 48, Maplewood 38
West Middlesex 48, Saegertown 46
Class 2A District 11=
Semifinal=
Mahanoy Area 54, Williams Valley 39
Minersville 53, Tri-Valley 35
Class 1A District 3=
Semifinal=
Harrisburg Christian 42, Greenwood 25
High Point 120, Veritas Academy 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/