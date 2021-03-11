Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl Looking Forward To Spring

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl has been a community staple in Zanesville for decades.

With another spring season upon us Tom’s is looking to unveil its seasonal flavors. They say there’s a secret their ice cream is so special.

“I make better ice cream than anyone else. It’s as simple as that. All the ice cream is still made by me, except a little bit of vanilla maybe, and I’m actually teaching somebody else to make some of it, but for the last 44 years I’ve probably made 90% of the ice cream going out of this place. In recent years it’s been 100%.”, owner Joe Baker said on Thursday afternoon.

Seasonal ice cream flavors include chocolate bonanza, coconut chocolate almond and cherry nut. The store will also be selling Easter themed candy to celebrate the spring.

“We have Heggy’s chocolates, which we’ve always had. I actually just ran up and got the Easter eggs for that, they just got them done. We have our Easter eggs in and all of our Easter bunnies and ducks, although we do not have white chocolate or dark chocolate, it’s all light this year because they had trouble in this COVID atmosphere.”, Baker continued.

Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl has been open for over 70 years.