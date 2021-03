BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Gahanna Lincoln 47, Powell Olentangy Liberty 39

Division II=

Regional Semifinal=

Akr. Buchtel 68, Tol. Cent. Cath. 51

Bishop Watterson 48, Cin. McNicholas 41, 2OT

Cols. DeSales 40, Chillicothe Unioto 37

STVM 76, Struthers 37

