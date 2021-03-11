BC-BKW–Scores

TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Second Round
La Salle 72, Duquesne 68
VCU 69, Davidson 52
Massachusetts 79, St. Joseph’s 69, OT
Richmond 58, George Washington 54, OT
|Atlantic Sun Conference
|Quarterfinal
Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62
Lipscomb 50, Stetson 47, OT
North Florida 86, North Alabama 74
Liberty 88, Bellarmine 59
|Big 12 Conference
|First Round
TCU 75, Kansas 72
|Big South Conference
|Semifinal
High Point 75, Gardner-Webb 58
Campbell 54, Longwood 39
|Big Ten Conference
|Quarterfinal
Maryland 83, Nebraska 73
Northwestern 65, Michigan 49
Michigan St. 69, Indiana 61
|Colonial Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Hofstra 77, Towson 67, OT
Delaware 70, UNC-Wilmington 52
James Madison 81, Northeastern 65
|Conference USA
|Quarterfinal
Rice 77, FIU 60
Old Dominion 90, Charlotte 89, 2OT
Middle Tennessee 77, Louisiana Tech 71
UTEP 74, Florida Atlantic 67
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Norfolk St. 56, Coppin St 45
Morgan St. 74, NC Central 64
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Saint Peter’s 61, Iona 50
Fairfield 51, Manhattan 40
|Missouri Valley Conference
|First Round
S. Illinois 90, Indiana St. 89, OT
Valparaiso 65, Evansville 52
|Patriot League
|Semifinal
Lehigh 63, Bucknell 54
Boston U. 72, American U. 51
|Southland Conference
|Second Round
Cent. Arkansas 56, Houston Baptist 51
Nicholls St. 67, Abilene Christian 57
|Southwest Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Southern 73, Alcorn St. 59
Grambling St. 58, Alabama 50