BC-BKW–Scores

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic 10 Conference
Second Round

La Salle 72, Duquesne 68

VCU 69, Davidson 52

Massachusetts 79, St. Joseph’s 69, OT

Atlantic Sun Conference
Quarterfinal

Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62

Lipscomb 50, Stetson 47, OT

North Florida 86, North Alabama 74

Liberty 88, Bellarmine 59

Big 12 Conference
First Round

TCU 75, Kansas 72

Big South Conference
Semifinal

High Point 75, Gardner-Webb 58

Campbell 54, Longwood 39

Big Ten Conference
Quarterfinal

Maryland 83, Nebraska 73

Northwestern 65, Michigan 49

Michigan St. 69, Indiana 61

Colonial Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Hofstra 77, Towson 67, OT

Delaware 70, UNC-Wilmington 52

James Madison 81, Northeastern 65

Conference USA
Quarterfinal

Rice 77, FIU 60

Old Dominion 90, Charlotte 89, 2OT

Middle Tennessee 77, Louisiana Tech 71

UTEP 74, Florida Atlantic 67

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Norfolk St. 56, Coppin St 45

Morgan St. 74, NC Central 64

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Saint Peter’s 61, Iona 50

Fairfield 51, Manhattan 40

Missouri Valley Conference
First Round

S. Illinois 90, Indiana St. 89, OT

Patriot League
Semifinal

Lehigh 63, Bucknell 54

Boston U. 72, American U. 51

Southland Conference
Second Round

Cent. Arkansas 56, Houston Baptist 51

Nicholls St. 67, Abilene Christian 57

Southwest Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Southern 73, Alcorn St. 59

Grambling St. 58, Alabama 50

