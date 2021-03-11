BC-BKW–Scores

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic 10 Conference
Second Round

La Salle 72, Duquesne 68

VCU 69, Davidson 52

Massachusetts 79, St. Joseph’s 69, OT

Atlantic Sun Conference
Quarterfinal

Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62

Lipscomb 50, Stetson 47, OT

Big Ten Conference
Quarterfinal

Maryland 83, Nebraska 73

Northwestern 65, Michigan 49

Colonial Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Hofstra 77, Towson 67, OT

Delaware 70, UNC-Wilmington 52

Conference USA
Quarterfinal

Rice 77, FIU 60

Old Dominion 90, Charlotte 89, 2OT

Middle Tennessee 77, Louisiana Tech 71

UTEP 74, Florida Atlantic 67

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Norfolk St. 56, Coppin St 45

Morgan St. 74, NC Central 64

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Saint Peter’s 61, Iona 50

Fairfield 51, Manhattan 40

Southland Conference
Second Round

Cent. Arkansas 56, Houston Baptist 51

Nicholls St. 67, Abilene Christian 57

Southwest Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Southern 73, Alcorn St. 59

