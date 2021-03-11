BC-BKW–Scores

Sports
Associated Press22

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic 10 Conference
Second Round

La Salle 72, Duquesne 68

VCU 69, Davidson 52

Atlantic Sun Conference
Quarterfinal

Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62

Big Ten Conference
Quarterfinal

Maryland 83, Nebraska 73

Northwestern 65, Michigan 49

Colonial Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Hofstra 77, Towson 67, OT

Conference USA
Quarterfinal

Rice 77, FIU 60

Old Dominion 90, Charlotte 89, 2OT

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Norfolk St. 56, Coppin St 45

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Saint Peter’s 61, Iona 50

Southland Conference
Second Round

Cent. Arkansas 56, Houston Baptist 51

Southwest Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Southern 73, Alcorn St. 59

