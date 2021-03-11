BC-BKW–Scores

TOURNAMENT

La Salle 72, Duquesne 68

VCU 69, Davidson 52

Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62

Maryland 83, Nebraska 73

Northwestern 65, Michigan 49

Hofstra 77, Towson 67, OT

Rice 77, FIU 60

Old Dominion 90, Charlotte 89, 2OT

Norfolk St. 56, Coppin St 45

Saint Peter’s 61, Iona 50

Cent. Arkansas 56, Houston Baptist 51

Southern 73, Alcorn St. 59