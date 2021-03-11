BC-BKW–Scores

TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Second Round
La Salle 72, Duquesne 68
VCU 69, Davidson 52
|Atlantic Sun Conference
|Quarterfinal
Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62
|Big Ten Conference
|Quarterfinal
Maryland 83, Nebraska 73
Northwestern 65, Michigan 49
|Colonial Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Hofstra 77, Towson 67, OT
|Conference USA
|Quarterfinal
Rice 77, FIU 60
Old Dominion 90, Charlotte 89, 2OT
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Norfolk St. 56, Coppin St 45
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Saint Peter’s 61, Iona 50
|Southland Conference
|Second Round
Cent. Arkansas 56, Houston Baptist 51
|Southwest Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Southern 73, Alcorn St. 59
