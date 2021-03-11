BC-BKW–Scores

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic 10 Conference
Second Round

La Salle 72, Duquesne 68

Big Ten Conference
Quarterfinal

Maryland 83, Nebraska 73

Colonial Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Hofstra 77, Towson 67, OT

Conference USA
Quarterfinal

Rice 77, FIU 60

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Norfolk St. 56, Coppin St 45

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Saint Peter’s 61, Iona 50

Southland Conference
Second Round

Cent. Arkansas 56, Houston Baptist 51

Southwest Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Southern 73, Alcorn St. 59

