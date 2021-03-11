BC-BKC–Scores

Virginia 72, Syracuse 69

Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66

Florida St. def. Duke, forfeit

South Florida 73, Temple 71

Tulane 77, Tulsa 70

Oklahoma St 72, West Virginia 69

Baylor 74, Kansas St. 68

Georgetown 72, Villanova 71

Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 69, OT.

S. Utah 91, N. Colorado 83

Maryland 68, Michigan St. 57

Ohio St. 79, Minnesota 75

UC Santa Barbara 95, Long Beach St. 87

Toledo 91, Ball St. 89, OT

Ohio 85, Kent St. 63

Buffalo 74, Miami (Ohio) 63

San Diego St. 69, Wyoming 66

Oregon 91, Arizona St. 73

Mississippi St. 74, Kentucky 73

Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63

Texas Southern 78, Alcorn 55