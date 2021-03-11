BC-BKC–Scores

Sports
Associated Press
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Coast Conference
Quarterfinal

Virginia 72, Syracuse 69

Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66

Florida St. def. Duke, forfeit

American Athletic Conference
First Round

South Florida 73, Temple 71

Tulane 77, Tulsa 70

Big 12 Conference
Quarterfinal

Oklahoma St 72, West Virginia 69

Baylor 74, Kansas St. 68

Big East Conference
Quarterfinal

Georgetown 72, Villanova 71

Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 69, OT.

Big Sky Conference
Quarterfinal

S. Utah 91, N. Colorado 83

Big Ten Conference
Second Round

Maryland 68, Michigan St. 57

Ohio St. 79, Minnesota 75

Big West Conference
Quarterfinal

UC Santa Barbara 95, Long Beach St. 87

Mid-American Conference
Quarterfinal

Toledo 91, Ball St. 89, OT

Ohio 85, Kent St. 63

Buffalo 74, Miami (Ohio) 63

Mountain West Conference
Quarterfinal

San Diego St. 69, Wyoming 66

Pac-12 Conference
Quarterfinal

Oregon 91, Arizona St. 73

Southeastern Conference
Second Round

Mississippi St. 74, Kentucky 73

Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63

Southwest Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Texas Southern 78, Alcorn 55

Associated Press

