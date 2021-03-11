BC-BKC–Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Quarterfinal
Virginia 72, Syracuse 69
Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66
Florida St. def. Duke, forfeit
|American Athletic Conference
|First Round
South Florida 73, Temple 71
Tulane 77, Tulsa 70
|Big 12 Conference
|Quarterfinal
Oklahoma St 72, West Virginia 69
Baylor 74, Kansas St. 68
|Big East Conference
|Quarterfinal
Georgetown 72, Villanova 71
Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 69, OT.
|Big Sky Conference
|Quarterfinal
S. Utah 91, N. Colorado 83
|Big Ten Conference
|Second Round
Maryland 68, Michigan St. 57
Ohio St. 79, Minnesota 75
|Big West Conference
|Quarterfinal
UC Santa Barbara 95, Long Beach St. 87
|Mid-American Conference
|Quarterfinal
Toledo 91, Ball St. 89, OT
Ohio 85, Kent St. 63
Buffalo 74, Miami (Ohio) 63
|Mountain West Conference
|Quarterfinal
San Diego St. 69, Wyoming 66
|Pac-12 Conference
|Quarterfinal
Oregon 91, Arizona St. 73
|Southeastern Conference
|Second Round
Mississippi St. 74, Kentucky 73
Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63
|Southwest Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Texas Southern 78, Alcorn 55
