American Pride Looks To Help Outdoors Folk

ZANRDVILLE, Ohio-Springtime means outdoors maintenance and projects for homeowners across Ohio.

American Pride Power Equipment in Zanesville is looking to help prepare homeowners ready their outdoor equipment for the workload. Owner Ryan Dodson says his store is ready for any customer’s needs.

“It’s the time of year to get your mower ready cause in a couple short weeks the grass will green up and it will be time to mow. It’s a good time to stop by and get oil filters and air filter and fuel filters and spark plugs and get things sharpened up for spring… We’ve got our parts guys who can help and service guys, if you have more technical questions, can assist with whatever anybody needs to get ready.”, Dodson told WHIZ.

The store carries a veritable fleet of lawn equipment at any given time. Dodson says that the best time to buy would be earlier in the spring season.

“The big deal this year is going to be supply. If you look around our store it looks like we have a lot of mowers, we have about half of what we’ll sell for the year. We’ve already got re-orders in for the rest but the ship date is for June, July, August.”, Dodson said.

The official date for the start of spring is Saturday, March 20th.