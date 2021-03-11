Updated on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 at 7:59 PM EST:

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 67°. Breezy, with south winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the evening, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the overnight, and then isolated rain showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 45°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the overnight. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early morning, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 61°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 30°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming north around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 53°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L2 – is presently located in northwestern Iowa with a minimum central pressure of 997 mb. The cold front extends back into the central Plains where it met with another area of low pressure in eastern Colorado. Further ahead of the cold front is a dry line which is located around central Iowa and into western Missouri and eastern Kansas. Meanwhile, high level clouds continue to be present in our region, with a few mid-level clouds beginning to arrive. These particular clouds are partly the result of an upper level trough moving through the Great Lakes Region. Recent soundings have shown that the large patch of dry air which had been with us the past couple of days in the low and mid-levels is beginning to erode away. Still, dry air remains in the lower-levels with relative humidity values this afternoon in our region at around 25%.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting that additional mid-level clouds will begin to move in, likely resulting in mostly cloudy skies during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. The winds will likely remain measurable from the south at around 5-15 mph, and this will likely work to keep our temperatures tonight down to around 47° – 51°. Places like Cambridge, OH and Lancaster, OH may try to reach down to around 43° – 47°. A stray rain shower will remain possible in our region this evening and overnight tonight, and then isolated rain showers will become possible towards sunrise.

The isolated rain showers on Thursday Morning will be the result of L2 moving into Lake Superior by sunrise. In doing so, L2 will have likely pushed the cold front further to the east, possibly along a line from Chicago, IL down to St. Louis, MO. With additional moisture possible around our region by this time frame, isolated rain showers will be possible during the morning and early afternoon. The cold front will then move closer towards our region, and in doing so this will allow for widely scattered rain showers – and possibly a thunderstorm – to be around our region during the late afternoon hours. Breezy conditions, with southwest gusts upwards of 30 mph at times, combined with already mild temperatures to start off the day, but also as the presence of mostly cloudy skies in the mid-levels, I am expecting that high temperatures will likely be around 65° – 69°. The possibility of a thunderstorm will exist given the intensity of the cold front, and the surface temperatures.

Widespread rain showers, and even some thunderstorms, will be likely during Thursday Evening as the cold front moves into central Ohio. The rain showers and thunderstorms will likely move into our northwestern/northern counties, and then track towards our southeastern/southern counties last. Rain showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along and near-to the frontal boundary. Severe thunderstorms at this time appear to be unlikely, but additional incoming model data and conditions ahead of the front will have to be monitored. Otherwise, rainfall totals of less than an inch appear to be likely for most places in our region.

The cold front will move south towards the Ohio River by Friday Morning. Isolated rain showers may still be around our region (especially south of I-70) as we head into the early morning hours. Highs on Friday of around 59° – 63° appear likely with partly cloudy skies. An area of high pressure will then begin to move towards our region. This area of high pressure will likely work to keep a secondary area of low pressure moving through Ontario from giving us any precipitation on Friday Night. Temperatures at this time appear as though they may drop down to around 28° – 32° as we head into Friday Night.

Partly cloudy skies will be theme in our region as we head into Saturday, and even into Saturday Night, with highs on Saturday around 51° – 55° looking likely, and overnight lows on Saturday Night around 26° – 30° looking likely as well.

Our next system will then try to move into the region as we head into the end of the Sunday and into the beginning of next work week. This system will try to bring some rain showers, and the possibility of a few snow showers, into our region.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

