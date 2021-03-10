Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Wood 71, Archbishop Ryan 65

Father Judge 50, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47

Friends Central 65, Germantown Friends 54

Mohawk 61, Beaver Falls 31

Pittsburgh North Catholic 57, Laurel 36

Class 6A District 3=

Semifinal=

Reading 75, Muhlenberg 55

West Lawn Wilson 56, Central Dauphin 23

Class 6A District 6=

Semifinal=

Altoona 45, State College 35

Class 6A District 10=

Championship=

Erie 46, Erie McDowell 37

Class 5A District 10=

Championship=

Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Meadville 36

WPIAL Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Chartiers Valley 63, Mars 55

New Castle 69, Laurel Highlands 60

Class 4A District 1=

Championship=

Pope John Paul II 45, New Hope-Solebury 30

Class 2A District 5=

Semifinal=

Conemaugh Township 57, Everett 41

Class 2A District 6=

Championship=

Portage Area 52, West Shamokin 39

WPIAL Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Sto-Rox 51

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 69, Jeannette 41

Class 1A District 5=

Championship=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 75, Shade 55

Class 1A District 9=

Quarterfinal=

Elk County Catholic 61, Otto-Eldred 48

Johnsonburg 41, Union 31

Class 1A District 11=

Semifinal=

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 66, Weatherly 61

Pottsville Nativity 80, Roberto Clemente Charter 61

Pittsburgh City League Tournament=

Championship=

Carrick 53, Brashear 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Friends Central 49, Germantown Friends 38

Class 6A District 1=

First Round=

Abington 68, Methacton 56

Pennsbury 23, Ridley 21

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 45, Souderton 18

Rustin 50, Downingtown East 41

Spring-Ford 67, Penn Wood 36

Upper Dublin 23, Haverford 18

WPIAL Class 6A=

Semifinal=

North Allegheny 49, Mount Lebanon 36

Upper St. Clair 33, Norwin 31

Class 5A District 1=

Quarterfinal=

Harriton 36, Radnor 31

Springfield Delco 42, Mount St. Joseph 41

Upper Moreland 41, Bishop Shanahan 37

Class 5A District 3=

Semifinal=

Gettysburg 41, Mechanicsburg 32

Spring Grove 74, Lower Dauphin 48

Class 5A District 6=

Semifinal=

Central Mountain 60, Bellefonte 36

Hollidaysburg 66, Dubois 43

Class 5A District 10=

Semifinal=

Slippery Rock 42, Grove City 36

Class 4A District 3=

Semifinal=

Delone 58, Big Spring 29

Lancaster Catholic 50, Eastern York 34

Class 3A District 3=

Championship=

Camp Hill Trinity 62, York Catholic 46

Class 3A District 9=

Semifinal=

Moniteau 57, Redbank Valley 47

WPIAL Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Mohawk 61, Beaver Falls 31

Pittsburgh North Catholic 57, Laurel 36

Class 2A District 3=

Championship=

Linden Hall 54, Columbia 33

Class 2A District 6=

Championship=

Penns Manor 54, United 30

Class 2A District 10=

Semifinal=

West Middlesex 48, Saegertown 46

Class 2A District 11=

Semifinal=

Mahanoy Area 54, Williams Valley 39

Class 1A District 3=

Semifinal=

Harrisburg Christian 42, Greenwood 25

High Point 120, Veritas Academy 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/