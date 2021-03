BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Cin. Moeller 72, Cin. St. Xavier 69, OT

Cle. St. Ignatius 55, Lakewood St. Edward 54

Lima Sr. def. Tol. St. John’s, forfeit

Medina 54, N. Can. Hoover 43

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Cin. Taft 62, Anna 57, OT

Johnstown 75, Collins Western Reserve 69

Worthington Christian 50, Wheelersburg 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/