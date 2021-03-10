Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Father Judge 50, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47
Mohawk 61, Beaver Falls 31
Pittsburgh North Catholic 57, Laurel 36
Class 6A District 6=
Semifinal=
Altoona 45, State College 35
WPIAL Class 5A=
Semifinal=
New Castle 69, Laurel Highlands 60
WPIAL Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 69, Jeannette 41
Class 1A District 5=
Championship=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 75, Shade 55
Pittsburgh City League Tournament=
Championship=
Carrick 53, Brashear 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Friends Central 49, Germantown Friends 38
WPIAL Class 6A=
Semifinal=
North Allegheny 49, Mount Lebanon 36
Upper St. Clair 33, Norwin 31
WPIAL Class 3A=
Semifinal=
___
