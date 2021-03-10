Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Father Judge 50, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47

Mohawk 61, Beaver Falls 31

Pittsburgh North Catholic 57, Laurel 36

Class 6A District 6=

Semifinal=

Altoona 45, State College 35

WPIAL Class 5A=

Semifinal=

New Castle 69, Laurel Highlands 60

WPIAL Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 69, Jeannette 41

Class 1A District 5=

Championship=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 75, Shade 55

Pittsburgh City League Tournament=

Championship=

Carrick 53, Brashear 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Friends Central 49, Germantown Friends 38

WPIAL Class 6A=

Semifinal=

North Allegheny 49, Mount Lebanon 36

Upper St. Clair 33, Norwin 31

WPIAL Class 3A=

Semifinal=

