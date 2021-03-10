Philadelphia visits Chicago after Embiid’s 40-point showing

Philadelphia 76ers (24-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Chicago Bulls after Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the 76ers’ 131-123 overtime win over the Jazz.

The Bulls are 7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is seventh in the NBA with 50.2 points in the paint led by Zach LaVine averaging 10.9.

The 76ers have gone 18-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Howard averaging 2.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 112-105 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Embiid led Philadelphia with 50 points, and LaVine led Chicago with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Bulls with 7.8 rebounds and averages 12.3 points. LaVine is averaging 30 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Embiid leads the 76ers averaging 30.2 points and is adding 11.6 rebounds. Ben Simmons is averaging 5.1 assists and 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 48.0% shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 45 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Luke Kornet: day to day (personal), Devon Dotson: day to day (knee), Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).

76ers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.