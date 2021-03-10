BC-BKW–Scores

Sports
Associated Press9
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic Conference
Semifinals

South Florida 51, Tulane 47

Atlantic Sun Conference
First Round

Jacksonville 55, Kennesaw St. 52

Atlantic 10 Conference
First Round

Davidson 69, St. Bonaventure 61

George Washington 62. George Mason 56

Big Ten Conference
Second Round

Nebraska 72, Minnesota 61

Northwestern 67, Illinois 42

Michigan St. 75, Penn St. 66

Big West Conference
Quarterfinals

UC Davis 61, Cal St.-Fullerton 54

Hawaii 81, CS Bakersfield 67

Colonial Athletic Association
First Round

UNC-Wilmington 60, Charleston 47

Conference USA
Second Round

FIU 85, Southern Miss. 75

Old Dominion 71, North Texas 66

LA Tech v50, Marshall 48

FAU 72, UAB 66

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals

Marist 63, Siena 55

Rider 62, Quinnipiac 50

Mid-American Conference
Quarterfinals

Bowling Green 63, Eastern Michigan 47

Buffalo 73, Kent St. 66

Central Michigan 83, N. Illinois 69

Southland Conference
First Round

Houston Baptist 74, McNeese St. 60

Abilene Christian 81, Incarnate Word 70

Southwestern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal

Alabama St. 85, Texas Southern 69

Jackson St. 70, MVSU 47

Western Athletic Conference
First Round

New Mexico St. 56, Seattle 46

Associated Press

