BC-BKW–Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|American Athletic Conference
|Semifinals
South Florida 51, Tulane 47
|Atlantic Sun Conference
|First Round
Jacksonville 55, Kennesaw St. 52
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|First Round
Davidson 69, St. Bonaventure 61
George Washington 62. George Mason 56
|Big Ten Conference
|Second Round
Nebraska 72, Minnesota 61
Northwestern 67, Illinois 42
|Big West Conference
|Quarterfinals
UC Davis 61, Cal St.-Fullerton 54
Hawaii 81, CS Bakersfield 67
|Colonial Athletic Association
|First Round
UNC-Wilmington 60, Charleston 47
|Conference USA
|Second Round
FIU 85, Southern Miss. 75
Old Dominion 71, North Texas 66
LA Tech v50, Marshall 48
FAU 72, UAB 66
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinals
Marist 63, Siena 55
Rider 62, Quinnipiac 50
|Mid-American Conference
|Quarterfinals
Bowling Green 63, Eastern Michigan 47
Buffalo 73, Kent St. 66
Central Michigan 83, N. Illinois 69
|Southland Conference
|First Round
Houston Baptist 74, McNeese St. 60
Abilene Christian 81, Incarnate Word 70
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinal
Alabama St. 85, Texas Southern 69
|Western Athletic Conference
|First Round
New Mexico St. 56, Seattle 46
