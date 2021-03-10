Updated on Tuesday, 9 March 2021 at 5:34 PM EST:

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 69°. Breezy, with south winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the evening and overnight, and then isolated rain showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 49°. Breezy, with south winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers possible throughout the day. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 69°. Breezy, with south winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the evening, and then scattered rain showers possible during the overnight, and then isolated rain showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 45°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the overnight. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early morning, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 63°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 34°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 54°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L1 – is presently moving through northern Minnesota with a minimum central pressure of 1002 mb. Extending southwestwards into the northern Plains is a cold front which reaches into northeastern Colorado. It is around this area where our second area of low pressure – L2 – is presently located with a minimum central pressure of 1005 mb. Meanwhile, a weak mid-level disturbance is moving through our region. This has helped to bring some clouds into our region. However, low level moisture is lacking, and relative humidities across our region are in the 20s this afternoon. This drier air allowed for our low temperatures to reach down to around 36°, and for our afternoon high to reach upwards of 65°.

As we head into the evening hours, I am expecting that the clouds will begin to decrease, with mostly clear skies being likely by the time we get to the late evening hours. The winds will likely remain measurable at around 5-15 mph from the south. This southerly breeze will likely try to keep temperatures from dropping a lot, and thus I am expecting an overnight low of around 36° – 40°.

High level clouds will be returning into our region around sunrise and during the early morning hours on Wednesday. Nonetheless, it is likely that the mid-level clouds will not begin to arrive until during the late morning or early afternoon hours. Afterwards, some low-level clouds may begin to arrive, especially as we head into Wednesday Evening. In the meantime, a stray rain shower will be possible in our region. This is in response to L2 moving up towards Iowa. Low level moisture may very well be on the increase by this point, and this could allow for a lone rain shower to try developing, especially across western Ohio. Otherwise; I am expecting breezy conditions with south winds gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. This will likely help to get our high temperature up to around 67° – 71°.

A stray rain shower will remain possible in our region as we head into the evening and overnight hours on Wednesday Night. With the southerly breeze still on going (though possibly a bit lighter, with gusts upwards of 25 mph) temperatures may have a hard time dropping. Thus, I am expecting that the overnight low in our region will likely be around 47° – 51° with mostly cloudy skies being the theme. Isolated rain showers will try to develop across our region as we head into the sunrise hours on Thursday Morning.

Isolated rain showers will remain possible in our region as the frontal boundary begins to move closer to Ohio. By Thursday Evening, the cold front will likely be positioned near Toledo, OH and back towards St. Louis, MO. However, the southern portion of the frontal boundary (from St. Louis, MO back to Wichita, KS) will begin to stall out. In any case, isolated rain showers will then give way to widespread rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, as we head into the evening hours on Thursday. These widespread rain showers will be near to and along the cold front. Thus, as the generally rain shower movement will be southwest to northeast, with the overall precipitation group moving from the northwest to the southeast.

The cold front will begin to slow down as it moves through our region late Thursday Evening. Nonetheless, at this time I am expecting that the cold front will move through the region before slowing down even more so as it nears the Ohio River. Widespread rain showers on Thursday Evening will then give way to the possibility of some scattered rain showers during the overnight hours, and then isolated rain showers towards sunrise. New rainfall amounts will likely be less than an inch across most of our region.

Isolated rain showers will remain possible as we head into early Friday Morning, and then the frontal boundary will likely move far enough to the south that only a stray rain shower will be possible by the late morning hours. Decreasing cloud cover during the late morning hours will try to give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. With the drier air moving back into our region, somewhat, and high temperatures on Friday Afternoon may try to rebound back up to around 61° – 65°.

Afterwards, an area of high pressure will move into our region, followed by a larger area of high pressure. At this time, I am not expecting precipitation in our region. Temperatures will also be closer to average over the weekend with highs on Saturday around 50° – 54°, and overnight lows on Saturday Night around 26° – 30°. Our next system will begin to develop down in the southern Plains as we head into the end of the weekend and beginning part of next work week. This will try to move some rain showers into our region as the area of high pressure begins to weaken.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

