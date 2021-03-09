Two Injured in Conesville Accident

Two people are transported to the hospital after an accident in Coshocton County.

It took place at the intersection of Marquand Avenue and State Street in Conesville, Monday.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Heather Cox of Conesville was traveling east on State Street when she went left of center, causing 53-year-old Brinda Kistler of Coshocton who was driving west on State Street to drive off the right side of the road.

Kistler’s vehicle then struck a guide wire to a power pole.

Kistler’s passengers 38-year-old Brandy Kistler and a juvenile were taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

