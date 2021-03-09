Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Carroll 61, Williamsburg 43

Cristo Rey 56, Community Academy 18

Engineering And Science 56, SLA Beeber 45

Frankford 32, South Philadelphia 30

Franklin Learning Center 63, Hill Freedman 51

Palumbo 43, Paul Robeson 34

Penn Treaty 72, GAMP 48

Philadelphia MC&S 65, Martin Luther King 53

Roxborough 95, Rush 35

Tunkhannock 75, Lakeland 72

Class 6A District 1=

Quarterfinal=

Abington 66, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 48

Central Bucks East 51, Boyertown 50

Cheltenham 45, Methacton 43

Garnet Valley 69, Upper Dublin 41

Lower Merion 70, Downingtown West 59

North Penn 52, Conestoga 45

Perkiomen Valley 56, Pennridge 52, OT

West Chester East 66, Neshaminy 52

Class 6A District 2=

Semifinal=

Scranton 73, Hazleton Area 68

Williamsport 58, Wilkes-Barre Area 43

WPIAL Class 6A=

Semifinal=

Pine-Richland 76, Fox Chapel 63

Upper St. Clair 70, Butler 62

Class 5A District 1=

Quarterfinal=

Chester 56, Marple Newtown 40

Phoenixville 54, Holy Ghost Prep 46, OT

Rustin 60, Bishop Shanahan 46

Unionville 55, Upper Moreland 43

Class 5A District 2=

Semifinal=

Abington Heights 61, North Pocono 54

Crestwood 71, Valley View 48

Class 5A District 3=

Semifinal=

Cocalico 43, York Suburban 40

Lower Dauphin 59, Shippensburg 57

Class 5A District 11=

Semifinal=

Bangor 59, East Stroudsburg South 54

Class 4A District 2=

Semifinal=

Mid Valley 57, Dallas 45

Scranton Prep 73, Lake-Lehman 54

Class 4A District 3=

Semifinal=

Littlestown 50, Wyomissing 46

Middletown 51, Susquehanna Township 49

Class 4A District 4=

Semifinal=

Danville 86, Athens 39

Mifflinburg 70, Montoursville 64

Class 4A District 9=

Semifinal=

Clearfield 70, Bradford 41

Class 4A District 10=

Semifinal=

Harbor Creek 49, Grove City 25

Hickory 45, Warren 34

Class 3A District 3=

Championship=

Lancaster Catholic 52, Columbia 47

Class 3A District 5/8/9=

Quarterfinal=

Chestnut Ridge 70, North Star 62

Class 3A District 6=

Semifinal=

Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Richland 37

Westmont Hilltop 66, Philipsburg-Osceola 62

Class 3A District 9=

Semifinal=

Kane Area 68, Moniteau 32

Class 3A District 10=

Semifinal=

Franklin 77, Greenville 58

Sharpsville 57, Mercyhurst Prep 40

Class 3A District 11=

Championship=

Executive Charter 81, Notre Dame-Green Pond 68

Class 2A District 2=

Semifinal=

Elk Lake 34, Northwest Area 32

Old Forge 46, Mountain View 25

Class 2A District 3=

Championship=

Lancaster Mennonite 80, Antietam 67

Class 2A District 9=

Quarterfinal=

Ridgway 45, Redbank Valley 43

Class 2A District 10=

Semifinal=

Cambridge Springs 52, Cochranton 47

Kennedy Catholic 67, Lakeview 37

Class 2A District 11=

Semifinal=

Shenandoah Valley 58, Marian Catholic 57

Williams Valley 64, Mahanoy Area 32

Class 1A District 3=

Semifinal=

LaAcademia Partnership Charter 60, Mount Calvary 57

WPIAL Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Bishop Canevin 68, Union Area 46

Rochester 58, Leechburg 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cardinal O’Hara 60, Archbishop Prendergast 24

Jenkintown 57, Faith Christian Academy 47

Philadelphia West Catholic 49, Archbishop Wood 45

Class 6A District 3=

Semifinal=

Central York 32, Central Dauphin 26

Class 6A District 10=

Championship=

Erie McDowell 58, Erie 25

Class 5A District 11=

Semifinal=

Bethlehem Catholic 46, Bangor 39

Class 4A District 10=

Championship=

Villa Maria 51, Fort Leboeuf 16

WPIAL Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Beaver Area 40, Knoch 22

Quaker Valley 60, Southmoreland 50

Class 3A District 2=

Semifinal=

Riverside 67, Lakeland 33

Western Wayne 58, Montrose 49

Class 3A District 4=

Semifinal=

Bloomsburg 62, Warrior Run 44

Loyalsock 65, Towanda 48

Class 3A District 11=

Championship=

Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Palmerton 35

Class 2A District 5=

Semifinal=

Tussey Mountain 42, North Star 25

WPIAL Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Neshannock 47, Sewickley Academy 26

Serra Catholic 58, Winchester Thurston 55

Class 1A District 5=

Semifinal=

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 57, Shade 32

Class 1A District 6=

Championship=

Bishop Guilfoyle 69, Portage Area 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/