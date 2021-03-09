Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Carroll 61, Williamsburg 43
Cristo Rey 56, Community Academy 18
Engineering And Science 56, SLA Beeber 45
Frankford 32, South Philadelphia 30
Franklin Learning Center 63, Hill Freedman 51
Palumbo 43, Paul Robeson 34
Penn Treaty 72, GAMP 48
Philadelphia MC&S 65, Martin Luther King 53
Roxborough 95, Rush 35
Tunkhannock 75, Lakeland 72
Class 6A District 1=
Quarterfinal=
Abington 66, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 48
Central Bucks East 51, Boyertown 50
Cheltenham 45, Methacton 43
Garnet Valley 69, Upper Dublin 41
Lower Merion 70, Downingtown West 59
North Penn 52, Conestoga 45
Perkiomen Valley 56, Pennridge 52, OT
West Chester East 66, Neshaminy 52
Class 6A District 2=
Semifinal=
Scranton 73, Hazleton Area 68
Williamsport 58, Wilkes-Barre Area 43
WPIAL Class 6A=
Semifinal=
Pine-Richland 76, Fox Chapel 63
Upper St. Clair 70, Butler 62
Class 5A District 1=
Quarterfinal=
Chester 56, Marple Newtown 40
Phoenixville 54, Holy Ghost Prep 46, OT
Rustin 60, Bishop Shanahan 46
Unionville 55, Upper Moreland 43
Class 5A District 2=
Semifinal=
Abington Heights 61, North Pocono 54
Crestwood 71, Valley View 48
Class 5A District 3=
Semifinal=
Cocalico 43, York Suburban 40
Lower Dauphin 59, Shippensburg 57
Class 5A District 11=
Semifinal=
Bangor 59, East Stroudsburg South 54
Class 4A District 2=
Semifinal=
Mid Valley 57, Dallas 45
Scranton Prep 73, Lake-Lehman 54
Class 4A District 3=
Semifinal=
Littlestown 50, Wyomissing 46
Middletown 51, Susquehanna Township 49
Class 4A District 4=
Semifinal=
Danville 86, Athens 39
Mifflinburg 70, Montoursville 64
Class 4A District 9=
Semifinal=
Clearfield 70, Bradford 41
Class 4A District 10=
Semifinal=
Harbor Creek 49, Grove City 25
Hickory 45, Warren 34
Class 3A District 3=
Championship=
Lancaster Catholic 52, Columbia 47
Class 3A District 5/8/9=
Quarterfinal=
Chestnut Ridge 70, North Star 62
Class 3A District 6=
Semifinal=
Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Richland 37
Westmont Hilltop 66, Philipsburg-Osceola 62
Class 3A District 9=
Semifinal=
Kane Area 68, Moniteau 32
Class 3A District 10=
Semifinal=
Franklin 77, Greenville 58
Sharpsville 57, Mercyhurst Prep 40
Class 3A District 11=
Championship=
Executive Charter 81, Notre Dame-Green Pond 68
Class 2A District 2=
Semifinal=
Elk Lake 34, Northwest Area 32
Old Forge 46, Mountain View 25
Class 2A District 3=
Championship=
Lancaster Mennonite 80, Antietam 67
Class 2A District 9=
Quarterfinal=
Ridgway 45, Redbank Valley 43
Class 2A District 10=
Semifinal=
Cambridge Springs 52, Cochranton 47
Kennedy Catholic 67, Lakeview 37
Class 2A District 11=
Semifinal=
Shenandoah Valley 58, Marian Catholic 57
Williams Valley 64, Mahanoy Area 32
Class 1A District 3=
Semifinal=
LaAcademia Partnership Charter 60, Mount Calvary 57
WPIAL Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Bishop Canevin 68, Union Area 46
Rochester 58, Leechburg 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cardinal O’Hara 60, Archbishop Prendergast 24
Jenkintown 57, Faith Christian Academy 47
Philadelphia West Catholic 49, Archbishop Wood 45
Class 6A District 3=
Semifinal=
Central York 32, Central Dauphin 26
Class 6A District 10=
Championship=
Erie McDowell 58, Erie 25
Class 5A District 11=
Semifinal=
Bethlehem Catholic 46, Bangor 39
Class 4A District 10=
Championship=
Villa Maria 51, Fort Leboeuf 16
WPIAL Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Beaver Area 40, Knoch 22
Quaker Valley 60, Southmoreland 50
Class 3A District 2=
Semifinal=
Riverside 67, Lakeland 33
Western Wayne 58, Montrose 49
Class 3A District 4=
Semifinal=
Bloomsburg 62, Warrior Run 44
Loyalsock 65, Towanda 48
Class 3A District 11=
Championship=
Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Palmerton 35
Class 2A District 5=
Semifinal=
Tussey Mountain 42, North Star 25
WPIAL Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Neshannock 47, Sewickley Academy 26
Serra Catholic 58, Winchester Thurston 55
Class 1A District 5=
Semifinal=
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 57, Shade 32
Class 1A District 6=
Championship=
Bishop Guilfoyle 69, Portage Area 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/