Neymar not ready to face Barcelona in Champions League

Sports
Associated Press23

PARIS (AP) — Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League match against Barcelona because he has not fully recovered from injury, the club said Tuesday.

PSG heads into Wednesday’s game with a 4-1 lead from the first leg, which Neymar also missed against his former club after sustaining an adductor muscle injury on Feb. 11 while playing against Marseille.

He only resumed light training with the squad last week.

PSG said Neymar’s condition will be reassessed in the next few days.

Striker Moise Kean will also miss Wednesday’s game while he continues his recovery from COVID-19.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Löw to quit as Germany coach after European Championship

Associated Press

Prairie View faces MVSU in SWAC quarters

Associated Press

Vandy meets A&M in SEC tourney

Associated Press