Command Center reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM – The Joint Unified Command Center is reporting that five Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Genesis Healthcare is offering vaccines to those who were mentioned in the Ohio Department of Health’s vaccination plan. Appointments are required and the vaccines will be given at the Genesis COVID-19 vaccination center in the former Elder Beerman location in the Colony Square Mall. Appointments can be made online at https://www.genesishcs.org/covid-19/genesis-covid-19-vaccination-details/ or calling 740-297-8610.

Please follow and like us: