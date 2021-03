BC-BKW–Scores

Tulane 83, Temple 73

Wichita St. vs. South Florida, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. UCF, 7 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Houston, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. 66, Portland St. 50

N. Colorado vs. S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Idaho vs. N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Montana St. vs. Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois, 5 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

UTSA vs. UAB, 4:30 p.m.

Wright St. 53, IUPUI 41

Siena 74, Niagara 65

Rider 44, Monmouth 41

New Mexico vs. Fresno St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Boise St., 10:30 p.m.

South Dakota 66, Omaha 43

BYU vs. Gonzaga, 4 p.m.