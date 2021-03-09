BC-BKW–Scores

Sports
Associated Press22
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic
First Round

Tulane 83, Temple 73

South Florida 48, Wichita St. 44

UCF 53, Cincinnati 43

East Carolina vs. Houston, 10 p.m.

Big Sky
Quarterfinals

Idaho St. 66, Portland St. 50

N. Colorado 63, S. Utah 59

Idaho 67, N. Arizona 53

Montana St. 66, Sacramento St. 55

Big Ten Conference
First Round

Illinois 67, Wisconsin 42

Big West Conference
First Round

Cal St.-Fullerton 55, UC Riverside 51

Conference USA
First Round

W. Kentucky 65, Old Dominion 65, OT

UAB 80, UTSA 66

Horizon League
Championship

Wright St. 53, IUPUI 41

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
First Round

Siena 74, Niagara 65

Rider 44, Monmouth 41

Mountain West Conference
Semifinals

Fresno St. 77, New Mexico 72

Wyoming vs. Boise St., 10:30 p.m.

Summit League
Championship

South Dakota 66, Omaha 43

West Coast Conference
Championship

Gonzaga 43, BYU 42

Avatar
Associated Press

