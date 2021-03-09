BC-BKW–Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|American Athletic
|First Round
Tulane 83, Temple 73
South Florida 48, Wichita St. 44
UCF 53, Cincinnati 43
East Carolina vs. Houston, 10 p.m.
|Big Sky
|Quarterfinals
Idaho St. 66, Portland St. 50
N. Colorado 63, S. Utah 59
Idaho 67, N. Arizona 53
Montana St. vs. Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
|Big Ten Conference
|First Round
Illinois 67, Wisconsin 42
|Big West Conference
|First Round
Cal St.-Fullerton 55, UC Riverside 51
|Conference USA
|First Round
W. Kentucky 65, Old Dominion 65, OT
UAB 80, UTSA 66
|Horizon League
|Championship
Wright St. 53, IUPUI 41
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|First Round
Siena 74, Niagara 65
Rider 44, Monmouth 41
|Mountain West Conference
|Semifinals
New Mexico vs. Fresno St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming vs. Boise St., 10:30 p.m.
|Summit League
|Championship
South Dakota 66, Omaha 43
|West Coast Conference
|Championship
Gonzaga 43, BYU 42
