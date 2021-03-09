BC-BKC–Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|First Round
Miami 79, Pittsburgh 73
Duke 61, Boston College 51
Notre Dame 80, Wake Forest 77
|Big West Conference
|First Round
Long Beach St. 85, CS Northridge 63
Cal Poly vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
|Colonial Athletic Association
|Championship
Drexel 63, Elon 56
|Conference USA
|First Round
FIU vs. Middle Tennessee, canceled, FIU forfeits (COVID)
Southern Miss. vs. Rice, 8 p.m.
|Horizon League
|Championship
Cleveland St. 80 Oakland 69
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|First Round
Iona 72, Quinnipiac 48
Manhattan vs. Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
|Northeast Conference
|Championship
Mt. St. Mary’s 73, Bryant 68
|Southland Conference
|First Round
SE Louisiana 71, McNeese 68
Houston Baptist vs. Incarnate Word, 9 p.m.
|Summit League
|Championship
Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota St., 9 p.m.
|West Coast Conference
|Championship
Gonzaga vs. BYU, 9 p.m.
