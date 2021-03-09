BC-BKC–Scores

Sports
Associated Press5
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Coast Conference
First Round

Miami 79, Pittsburgh 73

Duke 61, Boston College 51

Notre Dame 80, Wake Forest 77

Big West Conference
First Round

Long Beach St. 85, CS Northridge 63

Cal Poly vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association
Championship

Drexel 63, Elon 56

Conference USA
First Round

FIU vs. Middle Tennessee, canceled, FIU forfeits (COVID)

Southern Miss. vs. Rice, 8 p.m.

Horizon League
Championship

Cleveland St. 80 Oakland 69

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
First Round

Iona 72, Quinnipiac 48

Manhattan vs. Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference
Championship

Mt. St. Mary’s 73, Bryant 68

Southland Conference
First Round

SE Louisiana 71, McNeese 68

Houston Baptist vs. Incarnate Word, 9 p.m.

Summit League
Championship

Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota St., 9 p.m.

West Coast Conference
Championship

Gonzaga vs. BYU, 9 p.m.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Mount St. Mary’s stuns Bryant 73-68 to clinch NCAA bid

Associated Press

Tuesday’s Scores

Associated Press

Jakub Vrana scores twice, Capitals beat Devils in overtime

Associated Press