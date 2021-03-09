BC-BKC–Scores

Sports
Associated Press9
TOURNAMENT
Colonial Athletic Association
Semifinals

Elon 76, Hofstra 58

Drexel 74, Northeastern 67

Horizon League
Semifinals

Cleveland St. 71, Milwaukee 65

Oakland 69, N. Kentucky 58

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
First Round

Rider 78, Canisius 76

Southern Conference
Championship

UNC-Greensboro 69, Mercer 61

Summit League

Oral Roberts 90, South Dakota St. 88

South Dakota 81, North Dakota St. 55

Sun Belt
Championship

Appalachian St. 80, Georgia St. 73

Gonzaga 78, Saint Mary’s, 55

BYU 82, Pepperdine 77, OT

Associated Press

