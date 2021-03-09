BC-BKC–Scores

Elon 76, Hofstra 58

Drexel 74, Northeastern 67

Cleveland St. 71, Milwaukee 65

Oakland 69, N. Kentucky 58

Rider 78, Canisius 76

UNC-Greensboro 69, Mercer 61

Oral Roberts 90, South Dakota St. 88

South Dakota 81, North Dakota St. 55

Appalachian St. 80, Georgia St. 73

Gonzaga 78, Saint Mary’s, 55

BYU 82, Pepperdine 77, OT