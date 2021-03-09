BC-BKC–Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|Colonial Athletic Association
|Semifinals
Elon 76, Hofstra 58
Drexel 74, Northeastern 67
|Horizon League
|Semifinals
Cleveland St. 71, Milwaukee 65
Oakland 69, N. Kentucky 58
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|First Round
Rider 78, Canisius 76
|Southern Conference
|Championship
UNC-Greensboro 69, Mercer 61
|Summit League
Oral Roberts 90, South Dakota St. 88
South Dakota 81, North Dakota St. 55
|Sun Belt
|Championship
Appalachian St. 80, Georgia St. 73
Gonzaga 78, Saint Mary’s, 55
BYU 82, Pepperdine 77, OT
