Aronhalt Steps Down at Zanesville

Big news from Zanesville High School as after 31 years with the Blue Devils Head Boys Basketball Coach Scott Aronhalt announced he is stepping down.
The long time head coach has many achievements in his career including 466 total wins including an OHSAA State Championship title in 1995.
Aronhalt will remain the schools athletic director.
Anyone interested in the head coaching job should contact saronhalt@zanesville.k12.ohio.us The deadline for applications is set for March 26.
Paul Murray
Paul Murray is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Canton, OH, he graduated from Glenoak Highschool in 2016. Paul attended Ashland University where he majored in Digital Media Journalism and competed for the track and field team. During his time at Ashland he served as a News and Sports anchor, News director, and play-by-play commentator for soccer, football, and basketball. In track, Paul was a 3x All-American in the 4x400 meter relay and a part of two National Champion teams. He is currently a bit out of shape, but will gladly accept the challenge of anyone who wants to race. Paul is also a member of the Ohio Army National Guard in the 148th Infantry Regiment based out of Tiffin, OH. If you have any sports news, stats, or information please feel free to reach out to him by emailing pmurray@whizmediagroup.com or on twitter @paulmurrayy.