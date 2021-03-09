Aronhalt Steps Down at Zanesville

Big news from Zanesville High School as after 31 years with the Blue Devils Head Boys Basketball Coach Scott Aronhalt announced he is stepping down.

The long time head coach has many achievements in his career including 466 total wins including an OHSAA State Championship title in 1995.

Aronhalt will remain the schools athletic director.

Anyone interested in the head coaching job should contact saronhalt@zanesville.k12.ohio.us The deadline for applications is set for March 26.