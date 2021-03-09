Updated on Monday, 8 March 2021 at 5:44 PM EST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 37°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 65°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 67°. Breezy, with south winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the evening, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 49°. Breezy, with south winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Widely scattered rain showers possible during the morning, and then widespread rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 67°. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52°.

FRIDAY: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 30°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure is centered across the Deep South with a maximum central pressure of 1034 mb. This area of high pressure has kept us fairly quiet over the past couple of days as it moved over our region. Now, with the high pressure off to our southeast, warm air has managed to move into the region this afternoon. KZZV measured a high temperature of around 61°, and this also came with low amounts of moisture, and relative humidity values were in the 20s for much of southeastern Ohio. Mostly clear skies have been present as well. Meanwhile, further to the north, an area of low pressure is dragging a cold front through the Upper Midwest.

As we head into the evening and overnight hours tonight, I am expecting that a few clouds will begin to meander their way into the region. This will be in response to a cold front off to our north stalling out somewhere along the Ohio/Michigan border. Light southwesterly winds at around 5-15 mph will work to mix low level temperatures, thus I am expecting that tonight’s overnight low will likely reach around 35° – 39°. As for the dry conditions, I am expecting that the dry air will begin to taper a bit.

An upper level trough will move out of the Plains by early Tuesday Morning and will try to move past our region. As it does so, it will try to bring a couple of additional clouds into our region. Nonetheless, the stalled out cold front to our north will begin to be pulled back to the north as a warm front. The reason for this is that an area of low pressure – L1 – presently located in northern Wyoming, will begin to into northern Minnesota by late Tuesday Afternoon. Dry conditions are likely to be around our region, however increasing low level moisture may be present. Nonetheless, a weak area of high pressure will set up across the central Great Lakes Region and will try to move into Pennsylvania as we head into the late afternoon hours on Tuesday. High level clouds will be possible, as will some mid-level clouds. Otherwise, the clouds will begin to decrease as we head into the evening hours on Tuesday Evening. With the air in our region remaining somewhat dry, and given the somewhat lack of cloud cover and a southwesterly breeze at around 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible at times, high temperatures in our region will likely reach upwards of 63° – 67°.

Mostly clear skies will be present as we head into the overnight hours on Tuesday Night. The winds will begin to become more southerly during the overnight hours. This will result in overnight low temperatures around our region staying fairly mild with lows around 38° – 42° being likely. At the same time, a second area of low pressure – L2 – will move out of eastern Colorado and into the central Plains. L2 will be attached to L1’s cold front which will begin to stall out back across the Upper Midwest.

By Wednesday Morning, L2 will be located south of Omaha, NE and it will begin to move it’s cold front through the central Plains. Increasing moisture in our region ahead of this system will likely result in high level clouds increasing in coverage across our region with mid-level clouds possibly arriving later in the day as well. A stray rain shower will be possible in our region as L2 moves up into northern Iowa. The winds in our region will likely be out of the south with gusts upwards of 30 mph possible at times. This will likely allow for temperatures in our region to reach upwards of 65° – 69°.

L2 will then move up in the northern Great Lakes Region on Wednesday Night and Thursday, thus bringing the frontal boundary closer towards our region. However, a third wave of low pressure – L3 – may very well develop in the southern Plains along this frontal boundary, which may briefly slow the cold front’s advance down. With this in mind, widely scattered rain showers will be possible in our region as we head into Wednesday Night and perhaps into the first half of Thursday as well. Then, widespread rain showers will be likely as the frontal boundary approaches Ohio.

Rain showers will remain likely in our region on Thursday Night as the cold front begins to stretch out and slow down. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure will begin to build across the Canadian Prairies and into the Upper Midwest. This high pressure will then start to move southeastwards as we head into late Friday Afternoon and Friday Evening. This will give the cold front a final push to the south, which may help to give us some additional rain showers in the region.

The high pressure will then move into our region as we head through the weekend, and with it will be somewhat cooler temperatures and drier conditions. This area of high pressure will likely start to break down, and our next system may try to arrive as we head into Monday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

