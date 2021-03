The Highway Patrol says an area man was charged with his 10th OVI.

Troopers say 52-year-old Shad Gordon of Zanesville was operating a vehicle north on State Route 586 when he struck another vehicle that was heading west on Canal Road.

The patrol says during the crash investigation it was found that Gordon was impaired by alcohol. Charges of Left of Center and OVI were filed in Muskingum County Court.

Gordon is scheduled to appear in court on March 12th.