Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Greater Latrobe 53, Hampton 48

Jenkintown 49, Faith Christian Academy 39

Class 1A District 9=

Play-In=

Otto-Eldred 82, Sheffield 63

Class 3A District 2=

Semifinal=

Riverside 79, Lakeland 71

Wyoming Seminary 61, Holy Redeemer 45

Class 3A District 4=

Semifinal=

Central Columbia 60, Troy 53

Loyalsock 72, Mount Carmel 60

Class 4A District 11=

Semifinal=

Bethlehem Catholic 60, Jim Thorpe 39

Class 5A District 6=

Semifinal=

Central Mountain 68, Hollidaysburg 60

Shikellamy 39, Bellefonte 37

Class 6A District 11=

Semifinal=

Parkland 45, Northampton 39

Pittsburgh City league Tournament=

Semifinal=

Carrick 58, Westinghouse 43

WPIAL Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Aliquippa 59, Laurel 50

Ellwood City 81, Shady Side Academy 73

Neshannock 36, Beaver Falls 33

WPIAL Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Belle Vernon 78, South Park 52

Lincoln Park Charter 72, Deer Lakes 53

Montour 57, Central Valley 49

Pittsburgh North Catholic 84, Quaker Valley 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookville 54, Eisenhower 31

Souderton 37, Neshaminy 15

Class 2A District 2=

Semifinal=

Old Forge 51, Elk Lake 40

Scranton Holy Cross 71, Lackawanna Trail 45

Class 3A District 6=

Semifinal=

Cambria Heights 60, Penns Valley 40

Class 4A District 2=

Semifinal=

Berwick 46, Nanticoke Area 27

Scranton Prep 51, Lake-Lehman 30

Class 4A District 4=

Semifinal=

Central Columbia 47, Lewisburg 36

Shamokin 32, Athens 25

Class 4A District 11=

Semifinal=

Allentown Central Catholic 49, North Schuylkill 47

Jim Thorpe 62, Northwestern Lehigh 41

Class 5A District 2=

Semifinal=

Abington Heights 61, Crestwood 31

Dallas 46, North Pocono 43

Class 6A District 2=

Semifinal=

Hazleton Area 51, Scranton 48

Wilkes-Barre Area 42, Williamsport 37, OT

Class 6A District 11=

Semifinal=

Nazareth Area 55, Northampton 40

WPIAL Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 52, Clairton 37

Eden Christian 48, Union Area 38

Rochester 75, Avella 22

West Greene 55, Bishop Canevin 36

WPIAL Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Chartiers Valley 65, McKeesport 47

Greater Latrobe 53, Hampton 48

Trinity 59, Fox Chapel 27

Woodland Hills 48, Thomas Jefferson 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/