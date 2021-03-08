Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Greater Latrobe 53, Hampton 48
Jenkintown 49, Faith Christian Academy 39
Class 1A District 9=
Play-In=
Otto-Eldred 82, Sheffield 63
Class 3A District 2=
Semifinal=
Riverside 79, Lakeland 71
Wyoming Seminary 61, Holy Redeemer 45
Class 3A District 4=
Semifinal=
Central Columbia 60, Troy 53
Loyalsock 72, Mount Carmel 60
Class 4A District 11=
Semifinal=
Bethlehem Catholic 60, Jim Thorpe 39
Class 5A District 6=
Semifinal=
Central Mountain 68, Hollidaysburg 60
Shikellamy 39, Bellefonte 37
Class 6A District 11=
Semifinal=
Parkland 45, Northampton 39
Pittsburgh City league Tournament=
Semifinal=
Carrick 58, Westinghouse 43
WPIAL Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Aliquippa 59, Laurel 50
Ellwood City 81, Shady Side Academy 73
Neshannock 36, Beaver Falls 33
WPIAL Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Belle Vernon 78, South Park 52
Lincoln Park Charter 72, Deer Lakes 53
Montour 57, Central Valley 49
Pittsburgh North Catholic 84, Quaker Valley 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookville 54, Eisenhower 31
Souderton 37, Neshaminy 15
Class 2A District 2=
Semifinal=
Old Forge 51, Elk Lake 40
Scranton Holy Cross 71, Lackawanna Trail 45
Class 3A District 6=
Semifinal=
Cambria Heights 60, Penns Valley 40
Class 4A District 2=
Semifinal=
Berwick 46, Nanticoke Area 27
Scranton Prep 51, Lake-Lehman 30
Class 4A District 4=
Semifinal=
Central Columbia 47, Lewisburg 36
Shamokin 32, Athens 25
Class 4A District 11=
Semifinal=
Allentown Central Catholic 49, North Schuylkill 47
Jim Thorpe 62, Northwestern Lehigh 41
Class 5A District 2=
Semifinal=
Abington Heights 61, Crestwood 31
Dallas 46, North Pocono 43
Class 6A District 2=
Semifinal=
Hazleton Area 51, Scranton 48
Wilkes-Barre Area 42, Williamsport 37, OT
Class 6A District 11=
Semifinal=
Nazareth Area 55, Northampton 40
WPIAL Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 52, Clairton 37
Eden Christian 48, Union Area 38
Rochester 75, Avella 22
West Greene 55, Bishop Canevin 36
WPIAL Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Chartiers Valley 65, McKeesport 47
Trinity 59, Fox Chapel 27
Woodland Hills 48, Thomas Jefferson 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/