Buffalo takes on Philadelphia, seeks to break 7-game skid

Buffalo Sabres (6-14-3, eighth in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (12-7-3, fifth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo is looking to end its seven-game slide with a victory over Philadelphia.

The Flyers are 12-7-3 against East Division opponents. Philadelphia is the top team in the Nhl with 5.9 assists per game, led by James van Riemsdyk averaging 0.7.

The Sabres are 6-14-3 against the rest of their division. Buffalo averages 2.4 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Rasmus Ristolainen leads them averaging 0.4.

Philadelphia knocked off Buffalo 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 16 assists and has 26 points this season. Sean Couturier has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jake McCabe leads the Sabres with a plus-two in 13 games this season. Jack Eichel has six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Michael Raffl: day to day (hand).

Sabres: Will Borgen: out (upper body), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.