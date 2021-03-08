Balderson Urges Governor DeWine to reevaluate Visitation Restrictions at Long Term Care Facilities

“Safeguards are one thing, but these ongoing restrictions are simply unnecessary and unfair,” said Balderson. “Just ask the residents here [at Middleton Senior Living]. Some of them are part of our nation’s Greatest Generation… Let’s work to give them their independence back.”



Hartshorn announced that as of this past Saturday, of Middleton’s more than 200 residents, 98% had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Still, visits to residents of the senior living facility are limited by the state to no more than 30 minutes and only in dedicated areas.



Balderson, Hartshorn, Brod, and family members of Middleton residents are trying to shed light on seniors experiencing isolation and loneliness as a result of outdated visitation regulations implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier Monday, Balderson sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) along with 10 fellow Ohio lawmakers pushing the agency to revisit the federal regulations, which have not been updated since September 2020.



Balderson noted that the state regulates visitation at assisted living facilities and urged Governor DeWine to review his guidance as well

