Updated on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Warmer. High 58°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not as Cold. Low 38°

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Warmer. High 63°

DISCUSSION:

After a cold and frosty start to your Monday, we will see a nice warm afternoon. Highs will top off in the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon, under mostly sunny skies. Breezy conditions will be with us as well, especially during the afternoon. Sustained winds will be between 5 to 15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph possible.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with lows dropping into the upper 30s to near 40.

As we head into the middle of the week, more warmth will continue to filter in. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, along with a few rain drops possible on Wednesday.

Steady rain chances will begin to move in, with a cold front by Thursday into Friday morning, with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will see temperatures dropping back into the lower 50s by this weekend, along with an isolated rain chance lingering.

Have a Great Monday!

