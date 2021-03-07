Sheridan trio shines at OHSAA State Gymnastics tournament

HILLIARD, Ohio – Saturday afternoon, hundreds of high school gymnasts took the floor at Hilliard Bradley High School for the 49th annual OHSAA State Gymnastics Tournament.

Sheridan High School saw three of its gymnasts qualify and compete at the meet: seniors Rylee Rodich and Addyson Boyer, as well as junior Keegan Hogan. Rodich and Hogan competed in every event, called the “All-Around”, while Boyer competed in the balance beam.

The team started at the uneven bars, Rylee starting things off with a spectacular performance, earning a 9.325 score from the judges. Hogan took the bars next, but an early misstep led to a fall and a broken toe. She said it’s important not to let mistakes cloud your mind.

“I just shake it off.,” Hogan said. “I mean, at that point, you can’t really do anything. So you might as well just enjoy the moment and be ‘whatever’ with it, and then have fun on the next event.”

Hogan did just that, finishing strong, and was given an 8.0 score for the event.

Next up was the balance beam, meaning senior Addyson Boyer had the opportunity to step in. Despite having an early misstep herself, Boyer capped off her performance with a crazy flip and solid landing, earning her an 8.4. Hogan followed with a fantastic performance, earning her a 9.2. Rodich followed with 9.175.

Then came the floor exercises. This roughly minute-long performance has the gymnasts showcase everything they’ve got. Hogan opened the event earning a 9.15. Rodich followed with her top performance of the day thus far… earning a 9.4

The final event for the day was the vault. Hogan ended the final event with a 9.125 vault score… and a 35.475 score in the all-around..

Rodich, looking to earn all-Ohio honors, needed a spectacular performance to secure her spot.

She earned her second 9.4 of the day, finishing with a 37.3 all-around, good for fifth place in the state and all-Ohio honors.

Following the conclusion of their final meets, I asked the seniors for their favorite high school memories, and what the sport has meant to them.

“I just get so close to everyone on the team and that just makes everything ten times more fun,” Boyer said. “But the best memory that I have so far is at districts when I got my first nine [point performance] since 8th grade.

I’ve been out two different years from injury., so that was definitely my best memory I’d say.”

Rodich reflected on the relationships she’s built during her 14-year gymnastics career.

“There’s been so many role models that I’ve had to look up to, and my awesome teammates.” she said. “I’ve done gymnastics with them for so long, literally since I’ve been four years old. For this to be over, I’m just really glad it ended on a good note.”

“It’s something that I’m never going to forget.”

RESULTS: *BOLD DENOTES ALL-OHIOAN*

ALL-AROUND

4TH – RYLEE RODICH (SHERIDAN) – 37.3 pts

24TH – KEEGAN HOGAN (SHERIDAN) – 35.475 pts

BARS

5TH – RYLEE RODICH (SHERIDAN) – 9.325 pts

33RD – KEEGAN HOGAN (SHERIDAN) – 8.00 pts

BALANCE BEAM

11TH – KEEGAN HOGAN (SHERIDAN) – 9.20 pts

32ND – ADDYSON BOYER (SHERIDAN) – 8.40 pts

FLOOR ROUTINE

9TH – RYLEE RODICH (SHERIDAN) – 9.40 pts

17TH – KEEGAN HOGAN (SHERIDAN) – 9.15 pts

VAULT

7TH – RYLEE RODICH (SHERIDAN) – 9.4 pts

20TH – KEEGAN HOGAN (SHERIDAN) – 9.125 pts