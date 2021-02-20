UC Santa Barbara defeats CSU Bakersfield 71-66

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin had 20 points as UC Santa Barbara won its 11th straight game, narrowly defeating Cal State Bakersfield 71-66 on Friday night.

Amadou Sow had 18 points for UC Santa Barbara (15-3, 11-2 Big West Conference). Devearl Ramsey added six assists.

Grehlon Easter had 11 points for the Roadrunners (14-8, 10-5). Shaun Williams added 11 points and seven assists. Ronne Readus had 10 points and nine rebounds.

