The Latest: Liensberger wins gold in slalom at ski worlds

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

2:30 p.m.

Austrian skier Katharina Liensberger won the women’s slalom at the world championships.

She ended Mikaela Shiffrin’s streak of four straight world titles in the discipline.

Liensberger posted the fastest time in both runs to beat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by one second.

Shiffrin was 1.98 behind in third for bronze.

Liensberger shared gold with Marta Bassino in Tuesday’s parallel event and became the first double world champion who it is yet to win a World Cup event.

The Austrian was on the podium in all five World Cup slaloms this season.

___

10:45 a.m.

Austrian skier Katharina Liensberger led the women’s slalom at the world championships after the top 30 skiers completed their first runs.

Petra Vlhova was 0.40 seconds behind in second and Wendy Holdener trailed by 1.24 in third.

Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth and the four-time defending champion from the United States had 1.30 to make up in the final leg.

Liensberger has not won a slalom on the World Cup circuit but was on the podium in all five races this season.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports