Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 54, Newton 43

Andrew 52, Bolingbrook 45

Arcola 55, Sangamon Valley 34

Aurora (East) 64, Bensenville (Fenton) 53

Bartonville (Limestone) 57, Canton 42

Beardstown 54, Winchester (West Central) 49

Belleville East 45, Collinsville 38

Belleville West 64, O’Fallon 44

Breese Central 50, Okawville 44

Breese Mater Dei 60, Metro-East Lutheran 41

Buffalo Grove 65, Palatine 43

Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 48, Abingdon 33

Carlyle 57, Columbia 45, 2OT

Carmel 61, Lakes Community 51

Carterville 27, Centralia 26

Catlin (Salt Fork) 47, Chrisman 45

Centralia Christ Our Rock 71, Mulberry Grove 33

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 61, Tri-County 52

Chester 65, Vienna 49

Chicago (Christ the King) 68, Schurz 28

Chicago (Jones) 55, Holy Trinity 51

Chicago Christian 59, Elmwood Park 34

Chicago King 47, Chicago ( SSICP) 34

Christopher 59, Trico 25

Cobden 70, Elverado 19

Conant 75, Elk Grove 51

Danville 65, Normal Community 49

De La Salle 66, Leo 51

DePaul College Prep 59, Woodstock Marian 33

Decatur St. Teresa 71, Maroa-Forsyth 60

Dunlap 64, East Peoria 55

Durand 64, Pearl City 31

East Dubuque 56, Scales Mound 42

Effingham 75, Effingham St. Anthony 54

Eldorado 54, Edwards County 44, OT

Elgin 85, Woodstock 62

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 70, Westmont 40

Erie/Prophetstown 57, St. Bede 44

Evanston Township 53, Glenbard North 43

Fairbury Prairie Central 74, Plano 59

Fairfield 44, Flora 41

Fieldcrest 69, Tremont 36

Flanagan 60, Lexington 58

Freeport (Aquin) 63, Galena 55

Fremd 48, Prospect 47

Galesburg 54, East Moline United 39

Geneva 62, Batavia 49

Gilman Iroquois West 60, Cullom Tri-Point 24

Glenbard West 57, Lyons 29

Glenbrook South 60, New Trier 53

Goreville 81, Zeigler-Royalton 67

Granite City 80, McGivney Catholic High School 41

Greenfield-Northwestern 55, Carlinville 40

Greenville 52, Staunton 23

Griggsville-Perry 55, Springfield Lutheran 24

Hamilton County 45, Gallatin County 34

Harrisburg 61, DuQuoin 44

Harvest Christian Academy 60, Alden-Hebron 53

Herrin 47, Carbondale 35

Hersey 45, Schaumburg 30

Highland Park 39, Vernon Hills 37, OT

Hinckley-Big Rock 56, Oregon 28

Hinckley-Big Rock 58, Earlville 41

Hinsdale Central 68, Proviso East 55

Hoopeston Area High School 62, Danville Schlarman 50

Illini Bluffs 83, Midwest Central 63

Jacksonville Routt 63, Auburn 53

Lake Forest 64, Libertyville 49

Lake Park 58, Glenbard North 48

Lincoln 73, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49

Lincoln Way West 58, Sandburg 42

Lockport 58, Stagg 36

Loyola 41, Providence 22

Lyons 56, Hinsdale South 38

Machesney Park Harlem 51, Belvidere North 33

Mahomet-Seymour 52, Rantoul 32

Maine South 55, Niles West 30

Maine West 52, Maine East 39

Marion, S.D. 63, Murphysboro/Elverado 62, OT

Massac County 47, Benton 40

Metamora 62, Morton 61

Minooka 48, Oswego 42

Monmouth United 60, West Prairie 48

Mt. Carmel 54, Woodlawn 29

Mt. Pulaski 58, Athens 45

Mundelein 66, Lake Zurich 40

Naperville Central 59, Glenbard East 54

Naperville Neuqua Valley 60, Burlington Central 44

Naperville North 43, Lisle (Benet Academy) 30

Newark 51, Serena 30

Niles North 61, Deerfield 47

Niles Notre Dame 71, Fenwick 68, OT

Norris City (NCOE) 67, Wayne City 48

North Clay 55, Brownstown – St. Elmo 39

North Greene 65, Edinburg (Coop) BK 26

Northridge Prep 54, Walther Christian Academy 41

Okaw Valley 71, Argenta-Oreana 23

Orangeville 58, Lena-Winslow 41

Oswego East 52, Aurora (West Aurora) 40

Ottawa Marquette 55, Putnam County 25

Paris 61, Tuscola 52

Pecatonica 53, Dakota 32

Peoria (H.S.) 51, Bloomington 41

Peoria Christian 64, Calvary Christian Academy 47

Peoria Christian 64, Quest Academy 47

Peoria Heights (Quest) 66, Williamsfield 58

Plainfield East 46, Joliet Central 43, OT

Plainfield North 62, Yorkville 51

Princeville 50, Delavan 48

Proviso West 58, Willowbrook 47

Quincy 67, Sterling 35

Quincy Notre Dame 74, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 49

Red Hill 56, Martinsville 44

Richmond-Burton 51, Antioch 35

Richwoods 61, Champaign Central 50

Ridgewood 48, Avon 33

Riverdale 71, Hall 63, OT

Riverside-Brookfield 65, Aurora Central Catholic 39

Riverton 54, Buffalo Tri-City 32

Roanoke-Benson 63, Woodland 20

Rock Island 94, Moline 79

Rockford Auburn 58, Freeport 56

Rockford East 82, Belvidere 31

Rockford Jefferson 57, Rockford Guilford 43

Rolling Meadows 72, Barrington 51

Romeoville 56, Plainfield South 49

Roxana 41, Bethalto Civic Memorial 30

Seneca 42, Henry 32

Sesser-Valier 66, Waltonville 37

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 47, Chrisman 45

South Beloit 54, Rockford (Sacred Heart) 11

South Elgin 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 49

St. Charles North 65, St. Charles East 60

St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Robinson 43

St. Viator 57, Lake Forest Academy 49

Steeleville 44, Red Bud 29

Stevenson 48, Zion Benton 43

Stockton 48, Polo 47

Streamwood 71, Huntley 62

Streator 66, Reed-Custer 46

Tamms (Egyptian) 72, Elverado 58

Taylorville 48, Rochester 40

Teutopolis 74, Macon Meridian 59

Thornton Fractional North 53, Argo 44

Thornton Fractional South 55, Shepard 35

Tolono Unity 54, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47

Trenton Wesclin 49, Freeburg 47

Triad 42, Alton Marquette 41

Washington 68, Pekin 36

Waterloo 51, Waterloo Gibault 32

Waubonsie Valley 61, St. Francis 46

Wheaton Warrenville South 41, Wheaton North 35

Wheeling 73, Hoffman Estates 63

Whitney Young 81, Chicago Mt. Carmel 71

Williamsville 56, Hartsburg-Emden 22

Wilmington 50, Manteno 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Geneseo vs. Rock Island Alleman, ppd.

LaSalle-Peru vs. Morris, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 56, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 34

Argo 62, Thornton Fractional North 11

Aurora (West Aurora) 59, Oswego East 45

Benton 44, DuQuoin 34

Bethalto Civic Memorial 79, Waterloo 30

Breese Central 62, Okawville 46

Brimfield 53, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 34

Buffalo Tri-City 50, Riverton 37

Cairo 56, Elverado 46

Canton 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 35

Charleston 59, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 36

Chrisman 25, DeLand-Weldon 20

Christopher 41, Chester 28

Dakota 51, Scales Mound 35

Danville 65, Normal Community 49

Deerfield 59, Niles North 35

Dixon 43, Lena-Winslow 41

Dunlap 73, East Peoria 37

Eldorado 57, Edwards County 49

Elk Grove 42, Conant 40

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 54, Glenbard East 25

Eureka 37, Downs Tri-Valley 22

Evanston Township 64, Glenbrook North 40

Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Tolono Unity 33

Farina South Central 67, Sandoval 20

Fenwick 62, Montini 44

Fisher 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46

Flora 51, Dieterich 36

Freeburg 64, Trenton Wesclin 17

Fremd 48, Barrington 47

Galesburg 57, East Moline United 38

Geneva 62, Batavia 49

Gilman Iroquois West 49, Cullom Tri-Point 32

Glenbard North 60, Lake Park 48

Glenbard West 55, Hinsdale South 47

Grayslake North 46, Mundelein 33

Harrisburg 56, Gallatin County 31

Harvest Christian Academy 60, Alden-Hebron 53

Herrin 46, Carbondale 27

Heyworth 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10

Hononegah 49, Rockford Boylan 19

Illini West (Carthage) 39, Mendon Unity 36

Joliet Central 52, Plainfield East 45

Joliet West 54, Plainfield Central 26

Kankakee (McNamara) 49, Beecher 38

Knoxville 51, Illini Bluffs 44

Lanark Eastland 57, West Carroll 15

LeRoy 44, El Paso-Gridley 41

Lewistown 52, Macomb 40

Lexington 56, Flanagan 25

Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, Joliet Catholic 49

Lockport 41, Stagg 36

Loyola 52, River Forest Trinity 42

Maine South 60, Niles West 24

Maine West 45, Maine East 20

Marissa/Coulterville 54, East Alton-Wood River 33

Marist 63, Carmel 32

Maroa-Forsyth 44, Warrensburg-Latham 36

McGivney Catholic High School 46, Granite City 29

McHenry 52, Johnsburg 43

Moline 54, Rock Island 50

Morton 36, Metamora 31

Mother McAuley 66, St. Ignatius 32

Mt. Zion 47, Sullivan 46

Nazareth 54, St. Viator 39

New Trier 44, Glenbrook South 39

O’Fallon 60, Belleville West 47

Oswego 54, Minooka 43

Palatine 58, Buffalo Grove 50

Peoria (H.S.) 71, Bloomington 48

Pinckneyville 27, Anna-Jonesboro 16

Putnam County 57, Dwight 35

Quincy Notre Dame 46, Springfield 32

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 42, Elmwood 37

Red Bud 52, Steeleville 17

Riverdale 51, St. Bede 18

Roanoke-Benson 60, Ottawa Marquette 54

Rockford Auburn 80, Freeport 42

Rockford East 40, Belvidere 28

Rockford Jefferson 57, Rockford Guilford 43

Rockridge 49, Orion 32

Rolling Meadows 44, Barrington 43

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 54, Lincoln 44

Seneca 55, Hall 40

South Beloit 41, North Boone 38

St. Charles North 45, St. Charles East 37

Sterling 58, Quincy 40

Stevenson 70, Dundee-Crown 48

Streator 39, Reed-Custer 29

Teutopolis 74, Macon Meridian 59

Tremont 58, Fieldcrest 50

Vienna 48, Marion 34

Watseka (coop) 68, Donovan 30

Westchester St. Joseph 56, Providence 40

Westlake 65, Willows 37

Wheaton Warrenville South 44, Wheaton North 31

Wilmington 50, Manteno 42

Woodlawn 42, Goreville 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rock Island Alleman vs. Geneseo, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/