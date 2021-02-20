Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 54, Newton 43
Andrew 52, Bolingbrook 45
Arcola 55, Sangamon Valley 34
Aurora (East) 64, Bensenville (Fenton) 53
Bartonville (Limestone) 57, Canton 42
Beardstown 54, Winchester (West Central) 49
Belleville East 45, Collinsville 38
Belleville West 64, O’Fallon 44
Breese Central 50, Okawville 44
Breese Mater Dei 60, Metro-East Lutheran 41
Buffalo Grove 65, Palatine 43
Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 48, Abingdon 33
Carlyle 57, Columbia 45, 2OT
Carmel 61, Lakes Community 51
Carterville 27, Centralia 26
Catlin (Salt Fork) 47, Chrisman 45
Centralia Christ Our Rock 71, Mulberry Grove 33
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 61, Tri-County 52
Chester 65, Vienna 49
Chicago (Christ the King) 68, Schurz 28
Chicago (Jones) 55, Holy Trinity 51
Chicago Christian 59, Elmwood Park 34
Chicago King 47, Chicago ( SSICP) 34
Christopher 59, Trico 25
Cobden 70, Elverado 19
Conant 75, Elk Grove 51
Danville 65, Normal Community 49
De La Salle 66, Leo 51
DePaul College Prep 59, Woodstock Marian 33
Decatur St. Teresa 71, Maroa-Forsyth 60
Dunlap 64, East Peoria 55
Durand 64, Pearl City 31
East Dubuque 56, Scales Mound 42
Effingham 75, Effingham St. Anthony 54
Eldorado 54, Edwards County 44, OT
Elgin 85, Woodstock 62
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 70, Westmont 40
Erie/Prophetstown 57, St. Bede 44
Evanston Township 53, Glenbard North 43
Fairbury Prairie Central 74, Plano 59
Fairfield 44, Flora 41
Fieldcrest 69, Tremont 36
Flanagan 60, Lexington 58
Freeport (Aquin) 63, Galena 55
Fremd 48, Prospect 47
Galesburg 54, East Moline United 39
Geneva 62, Batavia 49
Gilman Iroquois West 60, Cullom Tri-Point 24
Glenbard West 57, Lyons 29
Glenbrook South 60, New Trier 53
Goreville 81, Zeigler-Royalton 67
Granite City 80, McGivney Catholic High School 41
Greenfield-Northwestern 55, Carlinville 40
Greenville 52, Staunton 23
Griggsville-Perry 55, Springfield Lutheran 24
Hamilton County 45, Gallatin County 34
Harrisburg 61, DuQuoin 44
Harvest Christian Academy 60, Alden-Hebron 53
Herrin 47, Carbondale 35
Hersey 45, Schaumburg 30
Highland Park 39, Vernon Hills 37, OT
Hinckley-Big Rock 56, Oregon 28
Hinckley-Big Rock 58, Earlville 41
Hinsdale Central 68, Proviso East 55
Hoopeston Area High School 62, Danville Schlarman 50
Illini Bluffs 83, Midwest Central 63
Jacksonville Routt 63, Auburn 53
Lake Forest 64, Libertyville 49
Lake Park 58, Glenbard North 48
Lincoln 73, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49
Lincoln Way West 58, Sandburg 42
Lockport 58, Stagg 36
Loyola 41, Providence 22
Lyons 56, Hinsdale South 38
Machesney Park Harlem 51, Belvidere North 33
Mahomet-Seymour 52, Rantoul 32
Maine South 55, Niles West 30
Maine West 52, Maine East 39
Marion, S.D. 63, Murphysboro/Elverado 62, OT
Massac County 47, Benton 40
Metamora 62, Morton 61
Minooka 48, Oswego 42
Monmouth United 60, West Prairie 48
Mt. Carmel 54, Woodlawn 29
Mt. Pulaski 58, Athens 45
Mundelein 66, Lake Zurich 40
Naperville Central 59, Glenbard East 54
Naperville Neuqua Valley 60, Burlington Central 44
Naperville North 43, Lisle (Benet Academy) 30
Newark 51, Serena 30
Niles North 61, Deerfield 47
Niles Notre Dame 71, Fenwick 68, OT
Norris City (NCOE) 67, Wayne City 48
North Clay 55, Brownstown – St. Elmo 39
North Greene 65, Edinburg (Coop) BK 26
Northridge Prep 54, Walther Christian Academy 41
Okaw Valley 71, Argenta-Oreana 23
Orangeville 58, Lena-Winslow 41
Oswego East 52, Aurora (West Aurora) 40
Ottawa Marquette 55, Putnam County 25
Paris 61, Tuscola 52
Pecatonica 53, Dakota 32
Peoria (H.S.) 51, Bloomington 41
Peoria Christian 64, Calvary Christian Academy 47
Peoria Christian 64, Quest Academy 47
Peoria Heights (Quest) 66, Williamsfield 58
Plainfield East 46, Joliet Central 43, OT
Plainfield North 62, Yorkville 51
Princeville 50, Delavan 48
Proviso West 58, Willowbrook 47
Quincy 67, Sterling 35
Quincy Notre Dame 74, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 49
Red Hill 56, Martinsville 44
Richmond-Burton 51, Antioch 35
Richwoods 61, Champaign Central 50
Ridgewood 48, Avon 33
Riverdale 71, Hall 63, OT
Riverside-Brookfield 65, Aurora Central Catholic 39
Riverton 54, Buffalo Tri-City 32
Roanoke-Benson 63, Woodland 20
Rock Island 94, Moline 79
Rockford Auburn 58, Freeport 56
Rockford East 82, Belvidere 31
Rockford Jefferson 57, Rockford Guilford 43
Rolling Meadows 72, Barrington 51
Romeoville 56, Plainfield South 49
Roxana 41, Bethalto Civic Memorial 30
Seneca 42, Henry 32
Sesser-Valier 66, Waltonville 37
Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 47, Chrisman 45
South Beloit 54, Rockford (Sacred Heart) 11
South Elgin 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 49
St. Charles North 65, St. Charles East 60
St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Robinson 43
St. Viator 57, Lake Forest Academy 49
Steeleville 44, Red Bud 29
Stevenson 48, Zion Benton 43
Stockton 48, Polo 47
Streamwood 71, Huntley 62
Streator 66, Reed-Custer 46
Tamms (Egyptian) 72, Elverado 58
Taylorville 48, Rochester 40
Teutopolis 74, Macon Meridian 59
Thornton Fractional North 53, Argo 44
Thornton Fractional South 55, Shepard 35
Tolono Unity 54, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47
Trenton Wesclin 49, Freeburg 47
Triad 42, Alton Marquette 41
Washington 68, Pekin 36
Waterloo 51, Waterloo Gibault 32
Waubonsie Valley 61, St. Francis 46
Wheaton Warrenville South 41, Wheaton North 35
Wheeling 73, Hoffman Estates 63
Whitney Young 81, Chicago Mt. Carmel 71
Williamsville 56, Hartsburg-Emden 22
Wilmington 50, Manteno 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Geneseo vs. Rock Island Alleman, ppd.
LaSalle-Peru vs. Morris, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 56, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 34
Argo 62, Thornton Fractional North 11
Aurora (West Aurora) 59, Oswego East 45
Benton 44, DuQuoin 34
Bethalto Civic Memorial 79, Waterloo 30
Breese Central 62, Okawville 46
Brimfield 53, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 34
Buffalo Tri-City 50, Riverton 37
Cairo 56, Elverado 46
Canton 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 35
Charleston 59, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 36
Chrisman 25, DeLand-Weldon 20
Christopher 41, Chester 28
Dakota 51, Scales Mound 35
Danville 65, Normal Community 49
Deerfield 59, Niles North 35
Dixon 43, Lena-Winslow 41
Dunlap 73, East Peoria 37
Eldorado 57, Edwards County 49
Elk Grove 42, Conant 40
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 54, Glenbard East 25
Eureka 37, Downs Tri-Valley 22
Evanston Township 64, Glenbrook North 40
Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Tolono Unity 33
Farina South Central 67, Sandoval 20
Fenwick 62, Montini 44
Fisher 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46
Flora 51, Dieterich 36
Freeburg 64, Trenton Wesclin 17
Fremd 48, Barrington 47
Galesburg 57, East Moline United 38
Geneva 62, Batavia 49
Gilman Iroquois West 49, Cullom Tri-Point 32
Glenbard North 60, Lake Park 48
Glenbard West 55, Hinsdale South 47
Grayslake North 46, Mundelein 33
Harrisburg 56, Gallatin County 31
Harvest Christian Academy 60, Alden-Hebron 53
Herrin 46, Carbondale 27
Heyworth 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10
Hononegah 49, Rockford Boylan 19
Illini West (Carthage) 39, Mendon Unity 36
Joliet Central 52, Plainfield East 45
Joliet West 54, Plainfield Central 26
Kankakee (McNamara) 49, Beecher 38
Knoxville 51, Illini Bluffs 44
Lanark Eastland 57, West Carroll 15
LeRoy 44, El Paso-Gridley 41
Lewistown 52, Macomb 40
Lexington 56, Flanagan 25
Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, Joliet Catholic 49
Lockport 41, Stagg 36
Loyola 52, River Forest Trinity 42
Maine South 60, Niles West 24
Maine West 45, Maine East 20
Marissa/Coulterville 54, East Alton-Wood River 33
Marist 63, Carmel 32
Maroa-Forsyth 44, Warrensburg-Latham 36
McGivney Catholic High School 46, Granite City 29
McHenry 52, Johnsburg 43
Moline 54, Rock Island 50
Morton 36, Metamora 31
Mother McAuley 66, St. Ignatius 32
Mt. Zion 47, Sullivan 46
Nazareth 54, St. Viator 39
New Trier 44, Glenbrook South 39
O’Fallon 60, Belleville West 47
Oswego 54, Minooka 43
Palatine 58, Buffalo Grove 50
Peoria (H.S.) 71, Bloomington 48
Pinckneyville 27, Anna-Jonesboro 16
Putnam County 57, Dwight 35
Quincy Notre Dame 46, Springfield 32
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 42, Elmwood 37
Red Bud 52, Steeleville 17
Riverdale 51, St. Bede 18
Roanoke-Benson 60, Ottawa Marquette 54
Rockford Auburn 80, Freeport 42
Rockford East 40, Belvidere 28
Rockford Jefferson 57, Rockford Guilford 43
Rockridge 49, Orion 32
Rolling Meadows 44, Barrington 43
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 54, Lincoln 44
Seneca 55, Hall 40
South Beloit 41, North Boone 38
St. Charles North 45, St. Charles East 37
Sterling 58, Quincy 40
Stevenson 70, Dundee-Crown 48
Streator 39, Reed-Custer 29
Teutopolis 74, Macon Meridian 59
Tremont 58, Fieldcrest 50
Vienna 48, Marion 34
Watseka (coop) 68, Donovan 30
Westchester St. Joseph 56, Providence 40
Westlake 65, Willows 37
Wheaton Warrenville South 44, Wheaton North 31
Wilmington 50, Manteno 42
Woodlawn 42, Goreville 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rock Island Alleman vs. Geneseo, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/