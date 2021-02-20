Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 57, Oberlin Firelands 51
Andrews Osborne Academy 59, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 50
Antwerp 49, Lima Perry 41
Ashtabula Lakeside 78, Conneaut 36
Baltimore Liberty Union 87, Sugar Grove Berne Union 50
Beaver Eastern 55, Oak Hill 52
Can. South 49, Minerva 40
Cle. Benedictine 67, Mantua Crestwood 59
Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Walnut Ridge 62
Cols. DeSales 45, Cols. Linden-McKinley 42
Columbiana 64, Brookfield 61
Cory-Rawson 44, Waynesfield-Goshen 31
Danville 53, Galion Northmor 50
Day. Christian 57, New Lebanon Dixie 43
Defiance 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 50
Defiance Tinora 44, Delta 20
Delaware Hayes 57, Canal Winchester 54
Elmore Woodmore 64, Fostoria 62
Harrod Allen E. 56, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54
Heartland Christian 60, Columbiana Crestview 58
Heath 80, Amanda-Clearcreek 45
Hunting Valley University 61, Chardon NDCL 52
Ironton 50, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47
Jackson 62, Chillicothe 43
Kirtland 61, Mentor Lake Cath. 51
Lakewood 64, N. Royalton 47
Lima Shawnee 71, Lima Sr. 65
Loudonville 67, Crestline 66, 2OT
Mansfield Madison 59, Marion Harding 49
Mentor 58, Cle. St. Ignatius 33
Middlefield Cardinal 50, Ashtabula St. John 38
Milan Edison 69, New London 64
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 71, Bellville Clear Fork 55
Painesville Riverside 70, Painesville Harvey 50
Pemberville Eastwood 54, Millbury Lake 33
Rittman 62, Doylestown Chippewa 60, OT
Salem 60, Collins Western Reserve 50
Sarahsville Shenandoah 62, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 50
St. Clairsville 85, Caldwell 44
Swanton 56, Metamora Evergreen 31
Sycamore Mohawk 64, Upper Sandusky 51
Thornville Sheridan 67, Warsaw River View 45
Tol. Ottawa Hills 44, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 36
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 44
Van Wert 44, Rockford Parkway 39
Waverly 60, Hillsboro 49
Wellston 62, Bidwell River Valley 47
Westerville Cent. 61, New Albany 43
Willoughby S. 66, Eastlake North 40
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53
Worthington Christian 57, Cols. Eastmoor 45
Zanesville Rosecrans 50, Fairfield Christian 33
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Beavercreek 74, Sidney 70, OT
Centerville 80, Fairborn 49
Cin. Mt. Healthy 67, Cin. Anderson 63
Cin. Oak Hills 50, Cin. NW 41
Cin. St. Xavier 75, Goshen 45
Clayton Northmont 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 40
Franklin 71, Riverside Stebbins 65
Huber Hts. Wayne 85, Piqua 46
Middletown 64, Cin. Sycamore 54
Vandalia Butler 68, Troy 56
Division II=
Region 7=
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57, Carrollton 41
Steubenville 52, Wintersville Indian Creek 49, OT
Washington C.H. 62, Circleville 54
Region 8=
Batavia 79, Cin. Aiken 72
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 72, Day. Ponitz Tech. 50
Bishop Fenwick 63, Blanchester 26
Cin. Woodward 82, Norwood 40
Day. Carroll 88, Day. Thurgood Marshall 52
Day. Chaminade Julienne 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 43
Day. Northridge 64, Milton-Union 29
Day. Oakwood 70, Waynesville 57
Hamilton Badin 52, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 43
Monroe 50, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 49, OT
Division III=
Region 11=
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Richmond Edison 26
Zanesville W. Muskingum 98, Bridgeport 69
Region 12=
Lees Creek E. Clinton 60, Williamsburg 51
Middletown Madison Senior 40, Cin. Madeira 35
Division IV=
Region 16=
Cedarville 58, Day. Miami Valley 17
Fayetteville-Perry 60, Lockland 50
Jackson Center 53, Union City Mississinawa Valley 19
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 44
Russia 67, Newton Local 56
Sidney Lehman 36, Troy Christian 32
Spring. Cath. Cent. 79, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Moeller vs. Morrow Little Miami, ccd.
Gahanna Lincoln vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/