Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 57, Oberlin Firelands 51

Andrews Osborne Academy 59, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 50

Antwerp 49, Lima Perry 41

Ashtabula Lakeside 78, Conneaut 36

Baltimore Liberty Union 87, Sugar Grove Berne Union 50

Beaver Eastern 55, Oak Hill 52

Can. South 49, Minerva 40

Cle. Benedictine 67, Mantua Crestwood 59

Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Walnut Ridge 62

Cols. DeSales 45, Cols. Linden-McKinley 42

Columbiana 64, Brookfield 61

Cory-Rawson 44, Waynesfield-Goshen 31

Danville 53, Galion Northmor 50

Day. Christian 57, New Lebanon Dixie 43

Defiance 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 50

Defiance Tinora 44, Delta 20

Delaware Hayes 57, Canal Winchester 54

Elmore Woodmore 64, Fostoria 62

Harrod Allen E. 56, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54

Heartland Christian 60, Columbiana Crestview 58

Heath 80, Amanda-Clearcreek 45

Hunting Valley University 61, Chardon NDCL 52

Ironton 50, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47

Jackson 62, Chillicothe 43

Kirtland 61, Mentor Lake Cath. 51

Lakewood 64, N. Royalton 47

Lima Shawnee 71, Lima Sr. 65

Loudonville 67, Crestline 66, 2OT

Mansfield Madison 59, Marion Harding 49

Mentor 58, Cle. St. Ignatius 33

Middlefield Cardinal 50, Ashtabula St. John 38

Milan Edison 69, New London 64

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 71, Bellville Clear Fork 55

Painesville Riverside 70, Painesville Harvey 50

Pemberville Eastwood 54, Millbury Lake 33

Rittman 62, Doylestown Chippewa 60, OT

Salem 60, Collins Western Reserve 50

Sarahsville Shenandoah 62, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 50

St. Clairsville 85, Caldwell 44

Swanton 56, Metamora Evergreen 31

Sycamore Mohawk 64, Upper Sandusky 51

Thornville Sheridan 67, Warsaw River View 45

Tol. Ottawa Hills 44, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 36

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 44

Van Wert 44, Rockford Parkway 39

Waverly 60, Hillsboro 49

Wellston 62, Bidwell River Valley 47

Westerville Cent. 61, New Albany 43

Willoughby S. 66, Eastlake North 40

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53

Worthington Christian 57, Cols. Eastmoor 45

Zanesville Rosecrans 50, Fairfield Christian 33

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Beavercreek 74, Sidney 70, OT

Centerville 80, Fairborn 49

Cin. Mt. Healthy 67, Cin. Anderson 63

Cin. Oak Hills 50, Cin. NW 41

Cin. St. Xavier 75, Goshen 45

Clayton Northmont 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 40

Franklin 71, Riverside Stebbins 65

Huber Hts. Wayne 85, Piqua 46

Middletown 64, Cin. Sycamore 54

Vandalia Butler 68, Troy 56

Division II=

Region 7=

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57, Carrollton 41

Steubenville 52, Wintersville Indian Creek 49, OT

Washington C.H. 62, Circleville 54

Region 8=

Batavia 79, Cin. Aiken 72

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 72, Day. Ponitz Tech. 50

Bishop Fenwick 63, Blanchester 26

Cin. Woodward 82, Norwood 40

Day. Carroll 88, Day. Thurgood Marshall 52

Day. Chaminade Julienne 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 43

Day. Northridge 64, Milton-Union 29

Day. Oakwood 70, Waynesville 57

Hamilton Badin 52, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 43

Monroe 50, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 49, OT

Division III=

Region 11=

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Richmond Edison 26

Zanesville W. Muskingum 98, Bridgeport 69

Region 12=

Lees Creek E. Clinton 60, Williamsburg 51

Middletown Madison Senior 40, Cin. Madeira 35

Division IV=

Region 16=

Cedarville 58, Day. Miami Valley 17

Fayetteville-Perry 60, Lockland 50

Jackson Center 53, Union City Mississinawa Valley 19

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 44

Russia 67, Newton Local 56

Sidney Lehman 36, Troy Christian 32

Spring. Cath. Cent. 79, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Moeller vs. Morrow Little Miami, ccd.

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/