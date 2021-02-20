Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apollo-Ridge 78, Ligonier Valley 76

Archbishop Ryan 67, Father Judge 41

Armstrong 68, Freeport 33

Austin 42, Port Allegany 41

Bangor 57, Northern Lehigh 24

Beaver Area 61, Hopewell 26

Bedford 75, Bishop McCort 67

Belle Vernon 81, Elizabeth Forward 53

Bishop Canevin 88, Propel Montour High School 25

Bishop Guilfoyle 60, Central Cambria 35

Butler 74, Pine-Richland 71, OT

Carmichaels 77, Bentworth 29

Central Bucks East 65, Bensalem 58

Central Bucks South 49, William Tennent 42

Charleroi 78, Brownsville 38

Chester 72, Bartram 34

Conrad Weiser 67, Exeter 49

Crestwood 50, Hazleton Area 40

Delaware Valley 62, Western Wayne 42

Elk Lake 60, Blue Ridge 30

Ellwood City 58, Beaver Falls 46

Elwood City Riverside 66, Mohawk 61

Erie McDowell 67, General McLane 36

Fairview 77, Erie First Christian Academy 35

Fort Leboeuf 62, Cambridge Springs 42

Fox Chapel 69, Baldwin 45

George School 63, Germantown Friends 51

Governor Mifflin 53, Daniel Boone 48

Greater Johnstown 70, Cambria Heights 36

Grove City 62, Slippery Rock 29

Harbor Creek 62, Meadville 54

Haverford School 82, Springside Chestnut Hill 49

Hempfield 48, Franklin Regional 36

Hempfield Area 48, Franklin Regional 36

Hickory 58, Wilmington 15

Highlands 65, Mars 52

Holy Ghost Prep 52, Souderton 33

Hughesville 45, Sullivan County 41

Imhotep Charter 67, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 45

Jenkintown 71, Lincoln Leadership 46

Kennett 58, Avon Grove 47

Lake-Lehman 42, Nanticoke Area 25

Marple Newtown 52, Ridley 38

Millersburg 66, Lancaster Country Day 60

Montrose 56, Carbondale 53

Muhlenberg 82, Twin Valley 56

New Hope-Solebury 46, Council Rock North 37

North Pocono 71, Honesdale 24

Northern Lebanon 49, Solanco 32

Notre Dame-Green Pond 84, Southern Lehigh 72

Oil City 50, Redbank Valley 42

Oley Valley 68, Antietam 63, 2OT

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 67, South Allegheny 51

Parkland 76, Catasauqua 51

Pen Argyl 48, Palisades 39

Penn Cambria 60, Bishop Carroll 55

Penn Hills 80, Westinghouse 45

Penn-Trafford 73, Chartiers Valley 66

Pennridge 69, Neshaminy 46

Philadelphia MC&S 80, Constitution 61

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 61, Cardinal O’Hara 56

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 58, Greensburg Salem 15

Plum 43, Hampton 32

Portage Area 90, Conemaugh Valley 33

Pottsgrove 88, Pottstown 40

Quaker Valley 63, Mount Lebanon 54

Richland 63, Chestnut Ridge 56

Riverside 73, Dunmore 59

Rocky Grove 54, Jamestown 45

Sankofa Freedom 64, Cristo Rey 56

Shippensburg 54, Chambersburg 53

South Williamsport 61, Midd-West 51

Susquehanna 55, Mountain View 31

Trinity 55, West Allegheny 42

Tulpehocken 51, Brandywine Heights 50

Tunkhannock 61, Berwick 47

Uniontown 59, South Park 54

Upper Merion 50, Upper Perkiomen 33

Valley View 47, Wallenpaupack 41

Washington 62, Bethlehem Center 33

Westtown 71, Friends Central 55

Williamsburg 78, Juniata Valley 65

Winchester Thurston 83, Cornell 55

Windber 61, North Star 42

Wyoming Seminary 59, Dallas 48

Wyomissing 66, Antietam 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Armstrong vs. Shaler, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 36, Twin Valley 34

Archbishop Carroll 58, Conwell Egan 27

Armstrong 43, Mars 41

Avonworth 41, Shady Side Academy 9

Baldwin 62, Fox Chapel 53

Beaver Falls 50, Ellwood City 27

Bensalem 58, Wissahickon 55

Berwick 44, Wyoming Valley West 35

Bethel Park 54, South Fayette 46

Bishop McCort 61, Bedford 59, 2OT

Blacklick Valley 49, Conemaugh Township 39

Brockway 51, Dubois Central Catholic 31

Burgettstown Ms/hs 53, South Side 48

California 63, Seton-LaSalle 41

Cambria Heights 60, Greater Johnstown 31

Cambridge Springs 46, Cochranton 37

Charleroi 55, Brownsville 27

Chartiers Valley 51, Norwin 39

Columbia 67, Octorara 9

Conneaut Area 52, Oil City 27

Conrad Weiser 40, Daniel Boone 31

Crestwood 39, Western Wayne 38

Cumberland Valley 65, Delone 42

Dallas 67, Wilkes-Barre Area 32

Dunmore 55, Riverside 30

ELCO 53, Lampeter-Strasburg 42

Elizabeth Forward 41, Belle Vernon 24

Elizabethtown 43, Conestoga Valley 38

Elk Lake 54, Forest City 20

Ephrata 71, Lancaster McCaskey 40

Fort Cherry 35, Chartiers-Houston 30

Franklin Regional 48, Hempfield Area 32

Freeport 51, Kiski Area 40

General McLane 36, Erie 22

Greater Latrobe 40, Southmoreland 28

Gwynedd Mercy 50, Merion Mercy 36

Hampton 49, Plum 35

Harbor Creek 55, Greenville 51

Hazleton Area 61, Mount Carmel 52

Holy Redeemer 46, Hanover Area 10

Indiana 79, Uniontown 27

Lake-Lehman 58, Wyoming Area 39

Lancaster Catholic 59, Donegal 29

Lewisburg 43, Danville 27

Lincoln Park Charter 49, Ringgold 19

Mahanoy Area 57, Marian Catholic 35

Mapletown 47, Avella 45

Maplewood 63, Union City 48

Mercyhurst Prep 44, Lakeview 34

Methacton 62, Penn Wood 33

Moon 49, Montour 40

New Hope-Solebury 45, Council Rock North 24

North East 57, Iroquois 22

North Pocono 69, Delaware Valley 33

Northwest Area 40, Benton 16

Notre Dame 91, Agnes Irwin 15

Oley Valley 38, Kutztown 33

Penn Hills 61, Greensburg Salem 29

Pennridge 60, Harry S. Truman 37

Pennsbury 44, Central Bucks South 34

Perkiomen Valley 38, Owen J Roberts 33

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Abington 47

Port Allegany 60, Bradford 36

Pottstown 65, Pottsgrove 33

Pottsville 38, Muhlenberg 35

Pottsville Nativity 50, Shenandoah Valley 10

Sacred Heart 44, Interboro 23

Scranton Holy Cross 67, Lakeland 27

Serra Catholic 48, Carmichaels 19

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 47, Windber 45

Shenango 65, Ambridge 41

Solanco 55, Northern Lebanon 32

Spring-Ford 51, Central Dauphin 35

St. Joseph 29, Riverview 24

Towanda 47, Wellsboro 19

Tri-Valley 69, Lourdes Regional 45

Trinity 59, North Allegheny 56

Tunkhannock 44, Wyoming Seminary 39

Union City 58, Sharon 34

Upper Dublin 38, Central Bucks East 25

Valley View 51, Mid Valley 26

West Lawn Wilson 49, Boyertown 43

Winchester Thurston 55, Sto-Rox 35

Woodland Hills 49, Gateway 40

Wyomissing 60, Tulpehocken 21

York Catholic 51, Biglerville 21

York Suburban 50, Kennard-Dale 14

Youngsville 42, Eisenhower 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Highlands vs. North Hills, ppd.

